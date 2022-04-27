Will the Chiefs be able to find an elite edge rusher by the end of the 1st round?

Through most of the lead up to this weekend's NFL Draft, all the talk around the Chiefs has been what they should do with their two first round picks. Obviously, the first round is typically where teams target players who they feel can contribute right away, but with such an unknown draft class this year, even the Thursday night picks feel more uncertain than usual. For instance, as Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner explained on 610's The Drive this week, Kansas City may not even have a starting-caliber edge rusher available to them if they decide to stay at 29 and 30.

"That's the concerning thing, right? You don't often find immediate impact guys that late in the draft," he said. "It's just a rarity at that position. Other positions you probably can, but the the NFL is good at identifying edge talent. And in this class, you'll probably see it -- five guys are probably coming off the board somewhere in the top 15-20 picks. So by that point, their class is going to be picked over by the time you get to the Chiefs. So I don't think there is going that guy on the board for them, unfortunately."

You can listen to Renner's entire interview in the player below: