Tyler, TX

Crews begin working on Tyler location for Bubba's 33

 2 days ago
TYLER, Texas — Demolition has begun for the upcoming Tyler location of Bubba's 33, a popular restaurant from the creators of Texas Roadhouse. A permit was granted for Bubba's 33 in the location that formerly housed Ken's Pizza...

CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

