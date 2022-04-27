ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Employee injured in machete attack at north Columbus restaurant

By Nia Noelle
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFS7T_0fLoaPzi00

According to NBC4i, an employee was injured after a man attacked him with machetes during an argument over parking at a north Columbus restaurant, police say.

According to a post on the Columbus Division of Police’s Facebook page, just before 7 p.m., April 7, officers were called to Kickin Chicken on Sinclair Road on the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an employee who was bleeding from his left hand.

The victim told police he had been in an argument with a customer over parking, when he asked the customer to leave.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting at north Columbus barbershop leaves 1 person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a barbershop in north Columbus.   According to Columbus Police, a shooting was reported at 12:04 p.m., Tuesday, in the 5800 block of N. Meadows Boulevard. Officers found the victim, 51-year-old Lawrence Jefferson, dead at the scene. Police Sgt. Joe Albert […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting near Clime Road has left a woman dead.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:46 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Vida Court on the report of a shooting.   Police say Sorenta Hylton, 31, was struck by gunfire when someone […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Concord News Journal

“This is going to be fun,” Attorney claims Black elderly woman was taunted, harassed and antagonized before she was brutally arrested by officers causing her to suffer several injuries, lawsuit

Black elderly woman is about to file a lawsuit against the local police department and the responding officers for the incident that happened last fall when she was brutally arrested causing her to suffer several injuries. The law firm representing the victim in this case says she “was taunted, harassed and antagonized by the officers before they brutalized her while placing her under arrest for behavioral manifestations of a mental health disorder.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Terry Crews
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#Murder#Violent Crime#Nbc4i#Kickin Chicken#Russian
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Body found behind Chillicothe strip mall

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday in a wooded area behind a strip mall. Chillicothe police said in a news release Friday that officers were called to the area, in the 1000 block of North Bridge Street, about 5 p.m. Thursday after the body had been found. The […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman claims flirty Colorado cop let her drive after blowing "3.8" on breathalyzer

A viral video is circulating the Internet in which an 18-year-old female claims that she was stopped by a police officer while driving in Colorado, who ultimately let her go despite her blowing a "3.8" BAC on a breathalyzer – well over the legal limit of .08 percent. In her viral video, the woman claims that the officer flirted with her and gave her his phone number for a "coffee or lunch" meet-up, along with a mere warning for driving under the influence. As it turns out, the claims seem to be false and while the woman was pulled over for swerving in the early hours of April 2, video footage shows a very different interaction.
COLORADO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, shot in west Columbus drive-by

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday in west Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 6:34 p.m. Officers found the victim on the unit block of South Terrace Avenue. The girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was shot in her […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WFAA

Man arrested in shooting of 2 people in Deep Ellum, police say

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting of two people in Deep Ellum on April, police announced Monday. DaMichael Rose faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the April 10 shooting. Police initially said Rose faces two counts, but officials later issued a correction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy