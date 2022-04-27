ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Should Tytus Howard play tackle or guard? Texans coach Lovie Smith likes this problem

By Brandon Scott
 2 days ago

(SportsRadio 610) - The Texans have important decisions to make with their last first-round pick from three years ago.

Offensive lineman Tytus Howard, who was picked 23rd overall by the Texans in 2019, enters his fourth season with a fifth-year team option available.

Howard's played right tackle, left guard and left tackle in his first three seasons. After just eight games his rookie season - one at left guard and seven at right tackle - the Pro Football Writers Association named Howard to the All-Rookie team.

Howard started 14 games at right tackle in 2020. But last season, he was switched to left guard, because his versatility allowed them to address a need at that position, while just filling the right tackle spot with Charlie Heck or Marcus Cannon.

So Howard started a career-high 15 games in 2021, 11 games at left guard and four at left tackle. Howard told Texans reporter Deepi Sidhu in January that his natural position is tackle, but he's adjusted for the team's needs.

Howard and Texans head coach Lovie Smith both spoke Tuesday about his role this season.

"I’m really just going to playing wherever the team deems me the most valuable, whether it’s guard or tackle," Howard said. "I’ve been working out this offseason to become a better player in both, so I feel pretty comfortable playing both."

This season will be important in figuring out Howard's future with the team. He was good his rookie year, didn't necessarily take a step in 2020 (graded by ProFootballFocus as 61st-best tackle out of 79 qualifiers), then was moved out of position last year.

Now, the Texans are in position to draft another future tackle in the first round this year, hold picks No. 3 and 13.

At the same time, they will soon decide whether to part ways with their last first-round tackle, who was drafted by a different general manager, or if he's worth keeping and for how long.

Sidhu pointed out Howard, despite never starting in the NFL at left tackle until Nov. 28 against the New York Jets, was impressive in just a few games at the position.

"From Weeks 12-14, Howard earned an 87.7 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking second among tackles and fourth among all offensive linemen with at least 150 blocking snaps during that span. Howard finished as PFF's highest-graded pass-blocking tackle among the four weeks he started at left tackle with a grade of 89.9."

The fifth-year option option for Howard is about $13.2 million. That same year would be the last of two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil's contract and given how quickly things change, it's possible he could be traded before then.

General manager Nick Caserio spoke last week about separating future decisions on Howard, from what they might do in the draft this week.

And Smith wouldn't tip his hand on what position Howard will play this year.

"We will figure it all out," Smith said. "I’ll just tell you he will be out on the field somewhere. Excited about the year. Guys working hard. Talk about those big athletes? He’s a big athlete. If we had five guys like that, we would be pretty happy. If this is a problem, we like this problem that we have."

Brandon Scott is the senior digital content coordinator for SportsRadio610.com. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott .

