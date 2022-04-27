ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

New Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag ‘pushing for Paulo Dybala transfer’ with Juventus star available for free in summer

By John Hutchinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED could go back in for Paulo Dybala this summer when his contract with Juventus expires.

The Argentine striker is sure to be chased by a whole host of Europe's top clubs so United will have to act fast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQEdA_0fLoaLi200
Paulo Dybala could be heading to the Premier League this summer Credit: Getty

Reports in Italy claim that Old Trafford could be a likely destination for 28-year-old Dybala.

Gazetta dello Sport states that the arrival of Erik ten Hag as new United manager has led to some early "timid interest".

And Corriere dello Sport follows that same line, reporting that Ten Hag coming in as the new manager could accelerate the transfer.

The Dutch boss could be the driving force to get the deal over the line.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City could all rival United in the chase for the 32-cap Argentina international.

United were previously linked with Dybala in 2020, before he agreed a new contract with Juventus.

But the clutch of English clubs could all be trumped by Inter Milan.

According to Gazzetta, talks are ongoing between Dybala's representatives and Inter chiefs.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

They add that the 28-year-old's primary representative will arrive in Italy next week for further talks.

It's claimed that Inter are becoming more likely to be Dybala's landing spot this summer.

But there are still details to iron out.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulo Dybala
Person
Erik Ten Hag
The US Sun

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool won’t take Villarreal lightly in Champions League after shock Bayern and Juventus wins

JURGEN KLOPP says Villarreal have lost the shock factor — but he will not be taking them lightly. The Liverpool manager claims the Spanish underdogs were under-estimated by powerhouses Bayern Munich and Juventus in earlier Champions League knockout stages and Klopp is wary ahead of tonight’s first-leg semi-final tie at Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Manchester United#Argentine#Old Trafford#Dutch#Arsenal#Tottenham#English#Inter Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer news: Ten Hag wants Dybala

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian), external. The club have also indicated to Napoli they are willing to pay £84m for 23-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen. (La Repubblica - in Italian), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mino Raiola, football agent to Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, 'critically ill' in hospital

Football super-agent Mino Raiola, who looks after players such as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is 'critically ill' in a Milan hospital. Raiola was hospitalised on Thursday and widespread reports in Italy claimed he had died, but Alberto Zangrillo, head of the Intensive Care Unit at San Raffaele Hospital, told Italian news agency ANSA: "I am outraged by phone calls from so-called journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting."
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Serie A club wants 60m euros for Juventus target

Nicolo Zaniolo could be on the move in the next transfer window as he shines for AS Roma in Serie A and in Europe. The Italy international has recovered from two serious injuries, and he is now one of the finest players in the Italian top flight. Juventus always wants...
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
408K+
Followers
21K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy