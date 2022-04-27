ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss Alum Laremy Tunsil Mints NFT of Famous NFL Draft 'Gas Mask' Moment

By The Grove Report Staff
 2 days ago

Laremy Tunsil has made an NFT out of his most publicized moment

Former Ole Miss Rebels offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is immortalizing one of the most shocking moments in NFL Draft history -- as an NFT .

He announced his plans on Twitter Wednesday morning.

"For the past 6 years, I've been asked about this moment," Tunsil tweeted. "The gas mask. I've spent 6 years trying to do rather than say - on the field and off the field. Fall 2021 I spoke with Complex for the first time about this moment and today, the day before draft day . I'm officially moving on and putting this moment in the past.

"I'm minting a 1 of 1 NFT of the infamous gas mask video to be listed. A portion of the proceeds will benefit which supports those incarcerated for cannabis offenses. I'm looking toward and excited for the future and am grateful for all of those that supported me on my draft night and those that have and will continue to support my journey!"

David Kohl-USA Today

Ahead of the 2016 NFL Draft, Tunsil was thought to be a contender to be a top pick in the class.

However, just before the draft began, Tunsil's social media accounts were allegedly hacked and a video of the former Ole Miss Rebels smoking marijuana out of a gas mask device was sent out to the public.

As a result, Tunsil slid dramatically down the board, with some teams taking the All-American off of their boards entirely, while others became extremely cautious of his character.

Eventually, Tunsil was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 13 overall pick, securing his future.

He would eventually make his way to Houston via trade, in the infamous deal that sent two first-round picks, a second-round pick, Johnson Bademosi, and Julien Davenport to Miami, with Tunsil and wideout Kenny Stills landing with the Texans.

Thursday night will be the Texans' first chance to draft in the first round since the trade.

