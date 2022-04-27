New York Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize

A New York woman has won a $1,000,000 lottery prize.

Verna Bowen, of Manhattan, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s Holiday Magic scratch-off ticket, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, April 26.

She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $534,638 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at Viraj Mart, which is located at 40-03 Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside.

