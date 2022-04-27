ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Woman Wins $1M Lottery Prize

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqSEW_0fLoaClV00

A New York woman has won a $1,000,000 lottery prize.

Verna Bowen, of Manhattan, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s Holiday Magic scratch-off ticket, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, April 26.

She received her prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $534,638 after required withholdings.

The ticket was purchased at Viraj Mart, which is located at 40-03 Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Sunnyside, NY
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Lottery#Queens Boulevard#Holiday Magic#The New York Lottery#Ny Lottery#Viraj Mart
Daily Voice

NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks. Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11. Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Daily Voice

Beloved Mom Of 2, NJ College Student Dies Suddenly, 28

Beloved mother of two and New Jersey college student Avinique Sabree Marshall-Bethea died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 19. She was 28. Born in Trenton, Avinique grew up in Lawrence and Ewing and graduated from Lawrence High School, her obituary says. Avinique later earned an Associate’s Degree from Rowan University and...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Winning $1Mil Lottery Ticket Sold In Central PA

A winning $1 MILLION THE PRICE IS RIGHT scratch-off ticket was sold in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill, 1349 Millersville Pike, Lancaster,according to the release. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. $1 Million...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
261K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy