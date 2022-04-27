2022 Subaru BRZ Review: A Sharper Tool

After nearly a decade, the GMC Canyon and, presumably, its twin, the Chevrolet Colorado is getting new bones for 2023. The Canyon has always been nearly identical to its bow-tie bro, but only up to a point. While both trucks currently share powertrains, a smooth ride, and an underwhelming interior, only the Colorado currently offers a dirt-throwing ZR2 off-road model. That’s about to change. The 2023 GMC Canyon is reportedly receiving a new AT4X trim similar to the ZR2 which will endow it with significantly more off-road capability to better challenge rivals such as the Toyota Tacoma, the Jeep Gladiator, and the Ford Ranger. We expect the Canyon AT4X to share the ZR2’s Multimatic spool-valve dampers, locking front and rear differentials, upgraded suspension, and fat Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrain tires. The big-body Canyon is expected to put some mud on the tires later this summer.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO