ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2022 Subaru BRZ Review: A Sharper Tool

By Jeff Perez
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Fuel Economy | Pricing | FAQ. There aren't as many affordable performance coupes as there used to be, sadly. But if you know where to look, there are still great options to be had. The base Ford Mustang EcoBoost and the...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Honda S2000 Turbocharged To 520 HP Goes Flat Out On Autobahn

One of the cars enthusiasts would love to see make a return is the Honda S2000. However, a new high-revving naturally aspirated engine is unlikely to happen what with increasingly stricter emissions regulations. It's one of the main reasons a 123-mile, US-spec Club Racer was recently sold at an auction for a whopping $200,000. This isn't a low-mileage example, nor is it NA anymore as it has been turbocharged to extract ludicrous amounts of power.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Toyota Supra arrives with manual transmission

The question of whether the Toyota Supra will get a manual transmission has left enthusiasts guessing since even before the current fifth-generation car, an A90 to fans, made its debut at the 2019 Detroit auto show. Well, enthusiasts need guess no more as Toyota on Thursday finally revealed a Supra...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy Car#Subaru Brz#Fuel Economy#Sharper#Vehicles#Subaru Brz Review#The Miata Rf#Brz#Michelin Pilot Sport
Motorious

Kentucky Tornado Corvettes Are Being Parted Out On eBay

Destined for the crusher, these Corvettes still have a part to play in the automotive industry. We all remember the unfortunate weather events surrounding the Corvette factory just a few months ago. After a roaring tornado blasted through Bowling Green, Kentucky, somewhere in the range of 100 C8, Corvettes were damaged in one way or another. Some of these vehicles received water damage, while others were ripped apart from the high wind speeds and debris. This was a sad event for many automotive enthusiasts as those beautiful vehicles were almost all destined for the crusher. However, there may be a chance to save part of these cars and put the tragedy to good use.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Autoweek.com

1962 Oldsmobile F-85 Has Aluminum V8, Morocceen Interior

Just as the Malibu name started out as a trim level designation for the Chevelle, the legendary Oldsmobile Cutlass began life as a blinged-up F-85. The F-85 first hit American roads for the 1961 model year, then endured a long period as the cheap Cutlass sibling before being axed after 1972. Here's a cheerful magazine advertisement for the second year of the F-85, when the name still meant something.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru Quietly Raised Prices On Every New Model Except One - Full Details

Subaru of America has raised the price of every new Subaru model except one. Here is how much customers will now pay. Subaru of America (SOA) posted on its website this week that starting with orders placed on April 26, 2022, every new Subaru model, including the refreshed 2022 Forester, 2023 Outback, 2022 Crosstrek, and other new all-wheel-drive models, will get a $500 price increase. The rear-drive 2022 Subaru BRZ sports coupe is the only model that will not get the recent price increase.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motor1.com

BMW M3 Touring Teaser Details Performance Tweaks, Previews Cargo Space

One of the most exciting premieres scheduled for 2022 will coming from BMW. The Bavarian company will soon unveil the first-ever M3 Touring and there’s a new teaser video with the speedy wagon. What started as a crazy idea and went through combining an M3 with a 3 Series wagon will soon become the official M3 Touring. But what makes it so special?
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 Race Car Teased Ahead Of Imminent Debut

Having been around since 2014, some would argue the Lamborghini Huracan is getting a bit long in the tooth. However, supercars don't follow the usual life cycle of 6-7 years as these tend to stick around for longer. It's not like exotic brands are pumping out hundreds of cars on a regular basis since high-end vehicles take considerably more time to assemble. Some also have a motorsport version, and in certain situations, even more than one.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Nismo Makes The New Nissan Z Noisier

Fans of Nissan performance vehicles are currently stuck between a rock and a hard place, as the aging Nissan GT-R gets discontinued around the globe, and sales of the new Nissan Z are only set to start in June. The new Z promises to be a strong performer, and from some of the leaked videos we've seen, it's going to hurt some serious feelings in the import scene (poor little Supra) but we all know that these cars aren't going to remain stock for long, and we've already been spotting modified versions on the internet, so now Nissan tuning legend Nismo has launched its first official aftermarket part for the Z: a sports muffler.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Ranger And VW Amarok Electric Trucks Officially Under Consideration

Ford unveiled the Ranger for global markets in November 2021, but without saying anything about a plug-in hybrid setup. We now know it's officially going to happen at some point in 2023. However, the Amarok with which it shares the revised T6 platform won't follow suit since Volkswagen argues the unspecified electric range simply isn't enough. For the time being, the German ute will stick to four- and six-cylinder engines, topped by the V6 TDI.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 Revealed With Turbo 2.0-Liter Making 402 HP

Mercedes redesigned the C-Class for the 2022 model year, which left us excited for the rest of the lineup. Now, the company is ready to introduce the AMG variants, starting with the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 sedan. The styling changes Mercedes made to the standard C-Class get the AMG treatment on...
CARS
racer.com

Capps switches to Toyota

Ron Capps has aligned his Ron Capps Motorsports team with Toyota. The team made the announcement Thursday afternoon at zMax Dragway ahead of this weekend’s 4-Wide Nationals at zMax in Concord, N.C. Capps’ Toyota Supra GR Funny Car gives the manufacturer three drivers in the division, alongside J.R. Todd of Kalitta Motorsports and Alexis DeJoria of DC Motorsports.
CONCORD, NC
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 GMC Canyon

After nearly a decade, the GMC Canyon and, presumably, its twin, the Chevrolet Colorado is getting new bones for 2023. The Canyon has always been nearly identical to its bow-tie bro, but only up to a point. While both trucks currently share powertrains, a smooth ride, and an underwhelming interior, only the Colorado currently offers a dirt-throwing ZR2 off-road model. That’s about to change. The 2023 GMC Canyon is reportedly receiving a new AT4X trim similar to the ZR2 which will endow it with significantly more off-road capability to better challenge rivals such as the Toyota Tacoma, the Jeep Gladiator, and the Ford Ranger. We expect the Canyon AT4X to share the ZR2’s Multimatic spool-valve dampers, locking front and rear differentials, upgraded suspension, and fat Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrain tires. The big-body Canyon is expected to put some mud on the tires later this summer.
COLORADO STATE
Motor1.com

Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Pre-Production Test Car Is Ready For Duty

It feels like the fantastic Koenigsegg Jesko debuted a lifetime ago. It first appeared at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019, followed by the top-speed-focused Jesko Absolut a year later. Since then, the world has endured a global pandemic, tech shortages causing massive supply chain disruptions, financial uncertainty, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. No wonder it feels like a lifetime ago, but the Jesko Absolut still lives.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2023 Nissan Z Is a Better Performance Bargain Than The Toyota GR Supra

The new 2023 Nissan Z is a hotly anticipated sports car. With retro-inspired styling and promising performance, it is difficult not to get excited about the little coupe. Also, much to the delight of three-pedal fans everywhere, the Nissan Z is already confirmed with a manual at different trim levels. However, beyond being simply fantastic, the new Nissan Z is a screaming performance bargain compared to the Toyota GR Supra.
CARS
Motor1.com

2019 Ford Mustang Revenge Edition For Sale Is Actually Cheap At $120,000

The Ford Mustang is currently the best-selling sports car in the world. This surely means it is a very decent performance machine. Also, the higher the number of new Mustang sales, the higher the number of available Mustangs on the used car market. There are literally thousands of used Mustangs for sale all around the world but today we want to show you a very special example.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy