Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Thayer The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Clay County in south central Nebraska Fillmore County in south central Nebraska Northern Thayer County in south central Nebraska * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located along a line extending from near Ong to near Davenport to 6 miles east of Oak, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Carleton around 720 PM CDT. Bruning, Belvidere and Strang around 725 PM CDT. Geneva around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these tornadic storms include Ohiowa and Milligan. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

CLAY COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO