ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 16:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 715 PM CDT this evening for portions of central Nebraska and north central Nebraska, including the following counties, in central Nebraska, Custer. In north central Nebraska, Blaine and Loup. Heavy rainfall has ended and minor flooding is no longer expected. However remain alert for any ponding of water lingering on roadways.
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHERN GAGE COUNTIES At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Odell, or 15 miles northwest of Marysville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. This storm has a history of producing a tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Jefferson and southern Gage Counties, including the following locations... Barneston. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
GAGE COUNTY, NE
92.9 THE LAKE

17 Ghost Towns in Louisiana

If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
LOUISIANA STATE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dickinson, Geary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dickinson; Geary The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas West central Geary County in east central Kansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 709 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Chapman, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. At 709 PM trained spotters reported a rotating wall cloud between Enterprise and Interstate 70. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Junction City, Chapman and Moonlight. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 280 and 295. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
County
West Feliciana Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Donaldsonville, LA
County
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA
City
Reserve, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Merrick; Polk; York A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YORK...NORTHEASTERN HAMILTON...CENTRAL MERRICK AND SOUTHWESTERN POLK COUNTIES At 700 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Hordville, or 23 miles northwest of York, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Polk around 710 PM CDT. Clarks around 715 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Marshall, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Marshall; Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 5 miles north of Bremen, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Hanover, Oketo, Hollenberg and Bremen. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Merrick, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Merrick; Polk A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YORK...NORTHEASTERN HAMILTON...CENTRAL MERRICK AND SOUTHWESTERN POLK COUNTIES At 700 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Hordville, or 23 miles northwest of York, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Polk around 710 PM CDT. Clarks around 715 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Morgan; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SCOTT AND SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Manchester, or near White Hall, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Scott and southwestern Morgan Counties, including the following locations... Glasgow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#East Baton Rouge#Pointe Coupee Parishes#Donaldsonville Reserve
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osage; Pawnee TORNADO WATCH 159 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA OSAGE PAWNEE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF PAWHUSKA AND PAWNEE.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clay, Fillmore, Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This line of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Thayer The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Clay County in south central Nebraska Fillmore County in south central Nebraska Northern Thayer County in south central Nebraska * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located along a line extending from near Ong to near Davenport to 6 miles east of Oak, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * These dangerous storms will be near Carleton around 720 PM CDT. Bruning, Belvidere and Strang around 725 PM CDT. Geneva around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these tornadic storms include Ohiowa and Milligan. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLAY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble; Payne TORNADO WATCH 159 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PAYNE IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA GARFIELD GRANT KAY NOBLE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACKWELL, ENID, LAMONT, MEDFORD, PERRY, PONCA CITY, POND CREEK, STILLWATER, AND WAKITA.
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Risk for rip currents has diminished some. However, a moderate risk for rip currents will persist through at least Saturday evening, and potentially through Sunday.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Harvey, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Harvey; Marion THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARVEY NORTHWESTERN BUTLER AND SOUTH CENTRAL MARION COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and central Kansas.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 17:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin; Debeque to Silt Corridor; Grand Valley; Upper Gunnison River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Valley, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Central Colorado River Basin, Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin and Upper Gunnison River Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
DELTA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy