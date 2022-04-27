Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHERN GAGE COUNTIES At 718 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Odell, or 15 miles northwest of Marysville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. This storm has a history of producing a tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Jefferson and southern Gage Counties, including the following locations... Barneston. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
Comments / 0