ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Woman accused of hurling racial slurs, slapping teen over crazy bread

By Katelyn Ogle/KFOR, Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPaJU_0fLoa4mw00

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman is accused of calling a teenage Little Caesar’s employee racial slurs before slapping him across the face because the pizza joint was out of “crazy bread.”

“He’s shocked and he’s traumatized,” said attorney Ronald “Skip” Kelly. “To intimidate and traumatize a child is about as low as you can go.”

Rachel Scheuerman

Rachel Scheuerman is accused of slapping a 17-year-old Little Caesar’s employee in Enid after she ordered two pizzas and the crazy bread.

“They didn’t have any of the crazy bread,” said Kelly. “She just kind of went foul about the whole issue.”

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office: Dogs who attacked and killed woman at-large

Kelly said after the 71-year-old drove her van up to the window she then started calling his client racial slurs.

“She proceeds to call him the ‘n-word,’” said Kelly. “She don’t just call him the ‘n-word.’ She prefaces with ‘you f-ing n-word.’”

According to court documents, Scheuerman then asked the teen, “Did that hurt you?” When the teen replied, “no” she got out of her van and slapped him across the face, documents stated.

“This young man did the best that he could do to control himself and wait until he got home to tell his parents what had happened to him,” said Kelly.

Two weeks later, Scheuerman was charged with a “malicious harassment based upon race” misdemeanor, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to one year and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

“What was more painful to him was the fact that it took so long for anything to be addressed in reference to this,” said Kelly.

OBN: 54,000 plants seized at illegal marijuana grow operation bust in Henryetta

The Garfield County District Attorney, Michael Fields, said Enid police could not arrest Scheuerman because officers did not witness the incident for themselves. Field said Enid officers had to pass the case off to the DA so prosecutors could conduct their own interviews before getting an approved arrest warrant through the courts.

“They had the video. The police department had it. Little Caesar’s had it,” said Kelly. “How many people do you have to talk about when you see the person, that is now the defendant, doing everything that the victim said happened to him.”

Court documents show that when a manager asked Scheuerman what happened, she said, “I harassed him like I always do.” She later told police she was just “joking around with the kid,” and then said, “you know how it is.”

“These types of cases would not have taken that long if the parties would have been reversed,” said Kelly. “No one should get the privilege to violate somebody else’s space, somebody else’s body, somebody else’s rights.”

KFOR has attempted to reach Scheuerman for comment, but she has not replied.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enid, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Enid, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Long Beach Tribune

After the student used the N-word, video shows newly hired Black school employee lifting the teenage student in the air by his neck in the school hallway and slamming him on the floor, charged

Despite parents and teachers’ efforts to keep racism out of schools, the number of racial incidents in schools countrywide is on the rise in the last couple of months. Recently, we reported about an incident when a teenager was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him. And this case is just among the many lately.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
Davenport Journal

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs. Both public school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them using racial slurs. Per reports, the video reportedly shows the two teachers yelling at a classroom of students and use the N-word at least twice. In the video, one of the educators told the students that she was tired of the excuse that race plays a factor in how police officers respond to people.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Slur#Bread#Police#Violent Crime#Kfor#Oklahoma County Sheriff
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OutThere Colorado

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman claims flirty Colorado cop let her drive after blowing "3.8" on breathalyzer

A viral video is circulating the Internet in which an 18-year-old female claims that she was stopped by a police officer while driving in Colorado, who ultimately let her go despite her blowing a "3.8" BAC on a breathalyzer – well over the legal limit of .08 percent. In her viral video, the woman claims that the officer flirted with her and gave her his phone number for a "coffee or lunch" meet-up, along with a mere warning for driving under the influence. As it turns out, the claims seem to be false and while the woman was pulled over for swerving in the early hours of April 2, video footage shows a very different interaction.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy