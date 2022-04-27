ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville police discover body of dead homeless man outside Bo Diddley Plaza

By Javon L. Harris, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago
Officers for the Gainesville Police Department discovered the body of a dead man around Bo Diddley Plaza on Tuesday.

Police responded to calls of what appeared to be an elderly deceased man downtown after several people saw the man next to the county's administration building, at 12 S.E. 1st St.

The man was homeless and appears to have died of natural causes, GPD spokesman Graham Glover said.

The department does not have a name for the man at this time. GPD will try to learn more about his cause of death, but say it appears to be natural causes.

