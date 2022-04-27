ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

California couple accused of abusing, killing their 1-year-old son

By Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NTPd6_0fLoZsHm00

( KTLA ) — The parents of a 1-year-old boy who died from injuries that police in California say are signs of abuse have been arrested.

Ricardo Mendez, 27, and Antanita Miller, 24, were arrested Monday after the body of their son was brought to a Pomona, California, hospital with injuries that were “consistent with ongoing abuse.”

Police say the Barstow couple drove from their home in San Bernardino County and unexpectedly showed up at Mendez’s family home in Pomona with their son’s lifeless body in the back of their car.

Mendez’s family immediately took the boy to the hospital, but the parents stayed behind, according to the Pomona Police Department .

When the boy arrived at the hospital, he was immediately pronounced dead.

Police were called to the hospital and confirmed that the boy had obvious signs of trauma such as “lesions, bruising, and burn marks.”

Former attorney charged with stealing ambulance, leading police on chase

Some of the injuries appeared to be in various stages of healing, indicating that the boy was likely a victim of ongoing abuse. Medical staff also determined that the child likely died from the injuries before he was brought to Pomona.

Miller eventually arrived at the hospital, where she was detained by police. Mendez never arrived at the hospital but was picked up by police in Pomona.

Police homicide detectives interviewed members of the family. Search warrants were obtained for both the couple’s vehicle and their home in Barstow. Investigators found evidence that police believe was used in the abuse of the child.

Mendez was booked at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, where he was awaiting charges of murder and violating his parole. Miller was also booked into the detention center and was also expected to be charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact detective Matthew Helms at 760-255-5132. You can also submit an anonymous tip at wetip.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pomona, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pomona, CA
Barstow, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Barstow, CA
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Ktla
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
NBC News

California mother accused of drowning her 2 children in bathtub

A California mother accused of drowning her 5-month-old and 2-year-old sons in the bathtub has been arrested, authorities said. Courtney Williams, 26, was booked Thursday into Yuba County Jail on a murder charge, according to records. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office was called to her family’s Linda home at 11:45...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Kidnapped California baby reunited with mother

SAN JOSE (KRON) — California police have confirmed that baby Brandon, the 3-month-old who was kidnapped Monday and found earlier today, has been reunited with his mom. “We can relay her gratitide and thank yous to all who assisted,” said the San Jose Police Department in a tweet. Earlier, police had confirmed in a separate […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police: Man fatally pushed woman into California train

A man accused of fatally pushing a woman in front of a freight train in Southern California has been arrested, authorities said.The woman, whose name has not yet been made public, was hit by the train Monday morning in the city of Riverside, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles, police said Thursday. Riverside police said in a statement that the woman and the man, Kevin Errol Lewis, were in an argument next to the railroad tracks that turned physical. During the altercation, Lewis allegedly shoved the woman he was in a dating relationship with into the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

WGN News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy