The Colon track and field teams both took second place in the second SCAA jamboree on Wednesday. The event was hosted by Camden-Frontier. The Colon girls scored 119 points, finishing behind Hillsdale Academy’s 324 points. Camden-Frontier was a distant third at 42 points, Adrian Lenawee Christian came in fourth at 37 and Litchfield was fifth at 36 points.

COLON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO