Asheville, NC

Fellow NC Republican Tillis calls for Cawthorn insider trading investigation

By Joel Burgess, Asheville Citizen Times
 2 days ago

ASHEVILLE — Sen. Thom Tillis has called for a House Ethics Committee investigation into fellow Republican lawmaker Madison Cawthorn over allegations of insider trading.

"Insider trading by a member of Congress is a serious betrayal of their oath, and Congressman Cawthorn owes North Carolinians an explanation. There needs to be a thorough and bipartisan inquiry into the matter by the House Ethics Committee," Tillis said in an April 27 tweet.

The statement comes after a story by the Washington Examiner saying the first-term Henderson County Republican Cawthorn could be implicated in a potential insider trading scheme.

Cawthorn's spokesperson Luke Ball did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tillis is backing one of Cawthorn's primary opponents, state Sen. Chuck Edwards , for the 11th District which covers most of Western North Carolina.

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

