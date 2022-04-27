Fellow NC Republican Tillis calls for Cawthorn insider trading investigation

ASHEVILLE — Sen. Thom Tillis has called for a House Ethics Committee investigation into fellow Republican lawmaker Madison Cawthorn over allegations of insider trading.

"Insider trading by a member of Congress is a serious betrayal of their oath, and Congressman Cawthorn owes North Carolinians an explanation. There needs to be a thorough and bipartisan inquiry into the matter by the House Ethics Committee," Tillis said in an April 27 tweet.

The statement comes after a story by the Washington Examiner saying the first-term Henderson County Republican Cawthorn could be implicated in a potential insider trading scheme.

Cawthorn's spokesperson Luke Ball did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tillis is backing one of Cawthorn's primary opponents, state Sen. Chuck Edwards , for the 11th District which covers most of Western North Carolina.

