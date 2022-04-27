ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

61.9% of Iowans are fully vaccinated

By O. Kay Henderson
Radio Iowa
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control’s latest COVID data indicates nearly 62% of Iowans are fully vaccinated. The older an Iowan is, the more likely they are to have...

www.radioiowa.com

Comments / 2

KWQC

Changes to Iowa unemployment head to governor’s desk

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Significant changes to Iowa’s unemployment benefits are right around the corner. House File 2355 will shorten the amount of time Iowans can receive unemployment benefits, and make those on unemployment take jobs that pay less faster. The birth of the bill starts all the...
KCCI.com

COVID-19 positive tests, hospitalizations increase in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Positive tests for COVID-19 are once again climbing in Iowa. The state Department of Public Health reports 1,994 positive tests in the last seven days. That's almost 700 more positive tests since the last report. Eighty-four people are hospitalized from COVID-19. That's an increase of...
Western Iowa Today

Report Ranks Iowa’s Healthiest and Least Healthy Counties

(Madison, WI) — A new report from the University of Wisconsin details the healthiest — and least healthy — counties in Iowa, based on more than 30 factors that influence how long and how well people live. The healthiest county in Iowa is Dallas, with Winneshiek County at number two and Sioux County at number three. Montgomery County is ranked the least healthy in Iowa, Lee County is next-to-last, and Monona County is third-to-last. The report finds the typical Iowa family with two children will spend 24-percent of their annual income on childcare, just one point below the national average of 25-percent. Michael Stevenson, a team leader at the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, says Iowans can log onto county-health-rankings-dot-org and see how their individual counties stack up.
98.1 KHAK

Study Reveals Iowans Don’t Make Enough to Support Their Families

The national minimum wage of $7.25 an hour hasn't changed since 2009. This 13-year gap is the longest gap in time without a change since the Fair Labor Standards Act was introduced in 1938, according to the Department of Labor. For a frame of reference, a person working 40 hours a week on the federal minimum wage will bring in roughly $15,080 in gross income per year.
KCCI.com

125-year-old Iowa church saved from demolition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Marion church building devastated by the 2020 derecho will get new life. The building in Uptown was originally home to Marion Methodist Church until they moved to their new facility, KCRG reports. Then, about a year before the derecho, the congregation from the Pentecostals of Greater Cedar Rapids moved in. Since the storm, the church has sat empty.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids woman facing dependent abuse charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman is facing dependent adult abuse charges after depriving the person she was in care for of food, as well as frequently using their identification information and physically injuring them. Police say 43-year-old Kimberly Sue Jibben intentionally committed abuse between January 1st,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Hot 104.7

Every Midwest Town Had A Red Owl Grocery Store!

Every town had one. Every single town. OK, I may be overstating that just a wee little bit. Every town didn't have one. But to a ten-year-old kid, it sure seemed like it. Now, in the interest of honesty, this was more than a few years (decades) back, before the advent of the 'Super Store' or the 'Super Center' or the 'Big Box Store' or whatever they're called now. From the little farm I grew up on in southwest Minnesota, there were Red Owls all over, or at least so it seemed. Was there one in Pipestone? Luverne? Worthington? Slayton? Well, I'm not sure exactly, but I do remember this:
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KWQC

Maquoketa teen saves friends from car wreck

JACKSON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Three Maquoketa teens are lucky to be alive after a crash in rural Jackson County, Iowa earlier this month. It all started on the afternoon of Sunday, April 10. Marshall Lanhart, Lucas Morris, and Andre Bunyon wanted to get some food and just hang out. However, with high winds and recently laid gravel on the road, they would lose control and end up in a wreck.
MAQUOKETA, IA
Axios Des Moines

Lottery scam detailed in Iowa auditor's new book

Rob Sand, Iowa's state auditor, has co-written a book about a computer software scam used to rig Powerball drawings."The Winning Ticket" comes out May 1.Catch up fast: Eddie Tipton — the security chief of the Multi-State Lottery Association headquartered in Urbandale — rigged games in as many as 17 states starting in 2005, court records show.The scam fell apart following a $16.5 million jackpot win in 2010 at a Des Moines convenience store, where security footage showed Tipton buying the ticket.Tipton pleaded guilty in 2017 to felonies linked with the scam and is serving a prison sentence of up to 25 years. What he's saying: Sand, a state prosecutor at the time, told Axios he took notes about his thoughts throughout the case.He said his new book gives insight into the state's challenges in prosecuting Tipton.Of note: Sand's co-author is Reid Forgrave, a former Des Moines Register reporter who now works for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Cooler temperatures are causing headache for Iowa farmers

RADCLIFFE, Iowa — Spring started five weeks ago in Iowa, but it sure doesn't feel like it. The cold and rainy weather is becoming a challenge for many local farmers. The ideal soil for planting should be dry and ground temperatures should be around 50 degrees. With most of the lows being below 40 degrees lately, the ground is still a bit too chilly to start planting.
RADCLIFFE, IA

