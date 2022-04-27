ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Jeff Menzies & Overton Wilkins l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0hIw_0fLoXmJ400


Dr. of Clinical Psychology Jeff Menzies heads back to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Jeff will discuss anti-male sexism and female-toxic feminity. Dr. Jeff will explain what they are and how to deal with them once you have identified them. Before Dr. Jeff, Marketing expert Overton Wilkins will look at how companies market their products in the inflation age. Overton will also talk about Elon Musks’ acquisition of Twitter and, what it means for the Black Community.

