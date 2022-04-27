ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua ‘won’t be difficult to make’ if Gypsy King is tempted out of retiring for £200m super-fight

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

FRANK WARREN said a super-fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could bank £200milllion and "won’t be difficult to make".

But it depends on whether Fury, 33, sticks by his decision to retire, which he made after knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJufK_0fLoXTU900
Tyson Fury with Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lA3jX_0fLoXTU900
Anthony Joshua ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk Credit: Instagram @anthonyjoshua

Joshua, 32, is now set to rematch Usyk, 35, in July after his September loss and a win could resurrect the all-British blockbuster with Fury.

Hall of Fame promoter Warren said on talkSPORT: “If that happened, we’d have to work out what the percentages would be.

“I would obviously be arguing that Tyson gets more. But whatever it is settled at, that’s how it would be split.

“It would work out that there would be a certain guarantee.

"How these things move on is that there’s a pot and it would be determined by how much money we get into the pot with pay-per-views and things like that – then how it’s split.

“So there’s a guarantee against the split. But it could be a £200million fight. I also think the Usyk fight is a huge fight.

“The people bought into Usyk, they watched him take Joshua apart. It’s a no-brainer of a fight.”

Warren added: “If Tyson wants to fight, if he decides he wants to move on, if he wants to fight the winner of that fight – it won’t be difficult to make.”

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Fury was in line to fight AJ last summer for all the belts until a US arbitrator ruled that he owed Deontay Wilder, 36, a trilogy bout.

American Wilder would go on to lose in round 11 last October but two weeks earlier Joshua was stunned by Usyk.

It derailed the unification bout which has eluded Fury throughout his career, leading to doubts whether his gloves will be hung up for long.

But Warren will not try to influence the unbeaten WBC champion either way.

He said: “I will not, in any shape or form, ask him or force him or coerce him into doing anything.

"It’ll be of his own free will. Boxing is a dangerous business. If your heart’s not in it and you’re in the ring, you’re in a dangerous place.

“He’ll make his own mind up. He’s with his family at the moment, he’s not thinking about boxing, he’s been training solidly for this fight.

“The one thing that has given him a lot to aim for was the fact he was getting into the gym, getting well, getting rid of all that weight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiLVX_0fLoXTU900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YlW0f_0fLoXTU900

“I’m sure he’ll get back in the gym. Then we’ll see whether he has the urge to fight again or not.

"If he does, no doubt we’ll have a chat about it. But I won’t bring it up. It would be wrong for me to go there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xr6fR_0fLoXTU900
Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua in September Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHK1F_0fLoXTU900
Dillian Whyte was knocked out by Tyson Fury Credit: AFP

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

UFC Champion Calls Out Ronda Rousey For A Fight

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has called out former champion and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. Peña defeated Amanda Nunes to become champion back at UFC 269 in December, and her first title defense will be a rematch against Nunes this year. Back-to-back wins over Nunes would elevate Peña to a new level, but Peña recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and made it clear she has even grander ambitions – a fight against Rousey.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Benavidez scolds Canelo, Charlo & Plant for not fighting him

By Sean Jones: David Benavidez slammed Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant, and Jermall Charlo on Tuesday during his virtual press conference for their unwillingness to fight him. Canelo has all his slots filled for 2022 and 2023 in his schedule, and it’s fair to say Benavidez won’t be in the picture for him.
CHARLO, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
MiddleEasy

Slap-Fighting Champ Vasily Kamotsky Shows Off Brutal Injuries After Bare Knuckle Boxing Fight

Face-slapping champion Vasily Kamotsky recently dabbled in a sport he’s not particularly known for. Kamotsky has been pushing the boundaries of entertainment. As a former Russian farmer turned slap fighting contestant, Kamotsky garnered a viral following on social media. He won a regional slap fighting competition in the country and became a YouTube superstar from his range of outrageous uploads.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘I want another go’: Dillian Whyte seeks Tyson Fury rematch despite knockout loss

Dillian Whyte wants “another go” at Tyson Fury as he believes the way in which he lost was “illegal” and so shouldn’t have stood.Fury stopped Whyte in the sixth round at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, retaining the WBC heavyweight title after his challenger beat the referee’s count but fell into the official’s arms.Fury had put down Whyte with an uppercut, though Whyte claimed that the champion had pushed him over after landing the punch.“I hope he doesn’t retire because I want another go,” Whyte told Sky Sports.And he added: “When the uppercut landed I was buzzed, but I was trying...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#British#Hall Of Fame
MMA Fighting

Eddie Hearn doesn’t believe Tyson Fury will retire, skeptical bout with Francis Ngannou takes place

Eddie Hearn isn’t buying Tyson Fury’s retirement, and he’s skeptical of a superfight with Francis Ngannou as well. This past weekend, Fury delivered a sensational sixth-round KO of Dillian Whyte to retain his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles, with Francis Ngannou sitting ringside. Following his win, Fury declared he was retiring from professional boxing, but called Ngannou into the ring to set up “a clash of the titans” with the UFC heavyweight champion at some point in the future. But the chairman of Matchroom Sport isn’t taking Fury at his word on either count.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling World

Tyson Fury makes a request to WWE

Over the past few decades, but also a little further over the years, WWE has had several partnerships with some of the most famous boxers in the world, such as Floyd Mayweather Junior, Tyson Fury and Mike Tyson, all world champions of the their own categories, at different times and all landed on the WWE pro-wrestling rings, complete with fights, fights and matches that took place in the rings of a bit throughout the history of the company.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul calls out “pussies” Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal for hiding behind UFC contracts: “Let’s see if you’re really about that or if you’re just talking”

Jake Paul let the likes of Michael Bisping and Jorge Masvidal know how he feels about them during a big rant earlier this week. The Jake Paul lottery is well and truly underway with a parade of fighters attempting to coax him into a fight. In a similar manner to what happens with Conor McGregor in mixed martial arts, everyone knows that Jake Paul is one of the biggest money fights available in professional boxing. A lot of folks don’t like that, but it’s true.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Dominick Cruz ‘would love’ to welcome back Henry Cejudo, says he can’t jump to title fight: ‘He’s not at the top anymore’

Henry Cejudo has garnered the attention of many in recent months as we await his expected return (details here). Declaring he’ll be coming out of retirement and wade back into the United States Anti Doping Agency (USADA) pool following UFC 273, Cejudo will have to be tested for six months until he can compete again in the Octagon. The last time we saw the former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight champion was at UFC 249 in May 2020 opposite Dominick Cruz, where he retired immediately afterward.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Josh Taylor-Jose Zepeda Negotiations Ordered, WBC Purse Bid on May 24

Undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor has a lot of options - but it appears that he won't hold all four of the major belts at 140-pounds for too much longer. Last week, the World Boxing Association (WBA) held a purse bid for Taylor's mandatory fight with Alberto Puello. It was won by TGB Promotions, on behalf of Puello, and they were the only bidder present.
COMBAT SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
408K+
Followers
21K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy