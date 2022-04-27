Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua ‘won’t be difficult to make’ if Gypsy King is tempted out of retiring for £200m super-fight

FRANK WARREN said a super-fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could bank £200milllion and "won’t be difficult to make".

But it depends on whether Fury, 33, sticks by his decision to retire, which he made after knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley.

Tyson Fury with Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren Credit: PA

Anthony Joshua ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk Credit: Instagram @anthonyjoshua

Joshua, 32, is now set to rematch Usyk, 35, in July after his September loss and a win could resurrect the all-British blockbuster with Fury.

Hall of Fame promoter Warren said on talkSPORT: “If that happened, we’d have to work out what the percentages would be.

“I would obviously be arguing that Tyson gets more. But whatever it is settled at, that’s how it would be split.

“It would work out that there would be a certain guarantee.

"How these things move on is that there’s a pot and it would be determined by how much money we get into the pot with pay-per-views and things like that – then how it’s split.

“So there’s a guarantee against the split. But it could be a £200million fight. I also think the Usyk fight is a huge fight.

“The people bought into Usyk, they watched him take Joshua apart. It’s a no-brainer of a fight.”

Warren added: “If Tyson wants to fight, if he decides he wants to move on, if he wants to fight the winner of that fight – it won’t be difficult to make.”

Fury was in line to fight AJ last summer for all the belts until a US arbitrator ruled that he owed Deontay Wilder, 36, a trilogy bout.

American Wilder would go on to lose in round 11 last October but two weeks earlier Joshua was stunned by Usyk.

It derailed the unification bout which has eluded Fury throughout his career, leading to doubts whether his gloves will be hung up for long.

But Warren will not try to influence the unbeaten WBC champion either way.

He said: “I will not, in any shape or form, ask him or force him or coerce him into doing anything.

"It’ll be of his own free will. Boxing is a dangerous business. If your heart’s not in it and you’re in the ring, you’re in a dangerous place.

“He’ll make his own mind up. He’s with his family at the moment, he’s not thinking about boxing, he’s been training solidly for this fight.

“The one thing that has given him a lot to aim for was the fact he was getting into the gym, getting well, getting rid of all that weight.

“I’m sure he’ll get back in the gym. Then we’ll see whether he has the urge to fight again or not.

"If he does, no doubt we’ll have a chat about it. But I won’t bring it up. It would be wrong for me to go there.”

Oleksandr Usyk beat Anthony Joshua in September Credit: AP