Tonight, Mizzou made one of its Come HOME Tour stops in Joplin and Webb City. Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois and Softball Head Coach Larissa Anderson came to speak and answer questions of the local Mizzou fans and alumni. They gathered at Just A Taste in Webb City for a night of drinks and appetizers. Reed-Francois […]

WEBB CITY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO