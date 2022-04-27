ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are Pusha T's favorite spots in Virginia

By Taylor O'Bier
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — If you've ever wondered where rapper Pusha T likes to grab a bite to eat or hang out when he's in his home state of Virginia, there's now a map for that.

Apple collaborated with Pusha T to create a "hyperlocal" guide in their maps app, highlighting 10 places in the Hampton Roads region that the artist said are "instrumental to who he is and the music he makes."

Each destination featured in the "Pusha T's Seven Cities" guide also lists why that place is important to him.

For example, one of the spots is Feather 'n' Fin Chicken and Seafood. Pusha T said, "Feather N Fin is the local fast-food staple. It's like fast soul food. If you ask people locally, they will never tell you it's fast, because you have to call, put an order in, and then walk through the door, and then tell them you're here, and then they'll start your order. But it's so good, that you're gonna do every one of those steps."

Some of the other spots listed are Norfolk State University, where he attended school for a year and The Distrist, a soul food restaurant in Portsmouth.

To see the full guide, click here or go to your "Maps" app on your iPhone and type "Pusha T's Seven Cities" into the search.

Pusha T and Apple collaborated on the guide in part to promote his new album, "It's Almost Dry," which dropped on April 22.

Apple has worked with other celebrities and public figures to create "hyperlocal" guides in cities like San Francisco, New York City and Washington, D.C.

