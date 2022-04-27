Klarides says Blumenthal endorses failed policies

Farmington, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -Former House Republican Leader Themis Klarides, one of five seeking her party's nomination to challenge incumbent Senator Richard Blumenthal, said he's vulnerable because he always endorses what she called the failed policies of the Biden Administration.

"We went from being energy independent to being dependent on countries that wish we didn't exist anymore. We went to 8 and a half percent inflation. Crime is through the roof. Borders aren't secure. Fentanyl deaths are number one, age 18 to 45. And individuals don't have freedom, the ability to make decisions for themselves and their kids."

In a wide-ranging interview on Brian and Company, Klarides said she supports Roe versus Wade and believes Connecticut's gun rights shouldn't be pushed any further.

She also blamed the Governor for passage of the Police Accountability measure. She argues more should have been done and that the measure fails to support and protect police.

Klarides said she has 32 fundraisers planned in the next six weeks. She also said she has more donors than her two principal Republican opponents combined.