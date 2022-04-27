ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Upstate Coroner says: New type of opioid responsible for 3 deaths

By Rob Jones, Roger Davis
 2 days ago

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis is warning about a new opioid, with health risks he rates as bad or worse than fentanyl. The coroner's media release brands the product marketed as protonitazene [ "a new synthetic opioid with no medically accepted use".]

Addis says toxicology confirms its involvement in three overdose deaths in Oconee County between February 12th and 14th. The victims were two men ages 45 and 65, found dead outside a home near West Union. Also, a 24-year old woman who died in her home in Westminster.

Addis says he suspects the drug will be widely distributed across the Carolinas and Northeast Georgia.Quoting his report: "Protonitazene has the potential to cause rapid sedation, respiratory depression, and death."

#Protonitazene
All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

