Greenville, SC

Upstate man to spend over 15 years behind bars for Meth Trafficking

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

A Greenville man is set to spend over 15 years behind bars for drug trafficking. 46 year old, Fred Allen Stewart was sentenced earlier this week for his 2nd offense of Trafficking Meth. The charge stems from a 2018 incident, in which Stewart was found passed out in a car on the side of the road.

Deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to the call and found Stewart with nearly 15 grams of Meth on his lap and almost 14 grams of Meth laid out on the passenger seat. Stewart was sentenced to 16 years in state prison.

