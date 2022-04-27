ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabtec Clocks 5% Sales Growth In Q1, Reiterates FY22 Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp WAB (Wabtec) reported first-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 5.3% year-over-year to $1.93 billion, missing the consensus of $1.98 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.13 (+27% Y/Y) topped the consensus of $1.12. The gross margin expanded by 170 bps to 30.9%. The adjusted gross...

