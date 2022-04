To keep top talent amid the Great Resignation, you might not need to change your existing benefits mix--but you likely do need to do a better job explaining them. About two-thirds of employees say that they don't feel confident when selecting their benefits, even though only 18 percent of HR professionals aren't confident that employees understand their options, according to a new survey by the New York City-based benefits experience platform Nayya. The survey was conducted in February and March 2022 and polled 600 full-time workers and 100 HR professionals.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO