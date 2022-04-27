ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

April 27th: Weld County Commissioner Scott James and Lisa Hudson with East Colorado SBDC HR 3

By Micah Kilpatrick
1310kfka.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeld County Commissioner Scott James Senate Bill 230, TABOR, and I-25. Also,...

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Many Colorado Springs residents expected to get about $32 off their electric bill in May thanks to TABOR refunds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many Colorado Springs residents will be getting a break on their upcoming utility bill thanks to TABOR refunds. The City of Colorado Springs is expected to issue a second round of TABOR credits to residents in May. The $7 million in refunds will be credited to eligible Colorado Springs Utilities’ residential and commercial electric accounts on May bills. The estimated total refund is approximately $32 per individual account. All of the information in this article came from a news release issued by city officials on Thursday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Lora Thomas Suspended From Douglas County Commission Chair

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Commissioners announced they suspended Lora Thomas from Chair of the Board. They want an investigation into her conduct regarding the departure of a first responder. They say she shared information about that person at a large political event. (credit: CBS) Thomas says this is a “politically motivated stunt.” She went on to say on social media, “My crime is protecting taxpayers from funding RWR a boondoggle water project to take water from the San Luis Valley w/ARPA $$.” County commissioners say Thomas “attempted to ‘DOX’ farmers who had expressed fear that there would be personal and financial...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Weld County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Weld County, CO
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill James
95 Rock KKNN

An Adult Mini Golf Country Club is Coming to Colorado

A new, unique country club/mini-golf course/bar hybrid is coming to Colorado. The first-of-its-kind mini-golf establishment is going to be called the RiNo Country Club and will not be like any other country club or, for that matter, bar, in Colorado. Location of Colorado's RiNo Country Club. The new RiNo Country...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Six Amish Communities Currently Exist in Colorado

Most of the Amish population resides in Ohio and the other states in the eastern portion of the country, but many Amish families have now migrated out west, including to Colorado. A few Amish people attempted to settle in Colorado during the 1900s, but these communities were short-lived due to...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Tunein#Stitcher#Tabor#Sbdc#Google Podcasts
CBS Denver

Report: Derby Is The Most Affordable Neighborhood In The Denver Metro Area

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– You may not be familiar with the name, but Derby has been named the most affordable suburb in the Denver metro area. The unincorporated Adams County community tops the list created by the real estate company Redfin, which shows the median sale price is at $411,000. (credit: CBS) It got its name from a town in northern England… there they pronounce it “Darby.” The similarity between the two places ends with the spelling. But the one in Colorado can now boast the Denver metro area’s most affordable houses. Like the one owned by Barbara Gregg and her husband Zeke Chacon. “It’s...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
KKTV

Applications due Saturday to get help paying winter heating costs in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Applications are due this weekend to get help paying your winter heating costs in Colorado. 11 News spoke with LEAP, the low-income energy assistance program, which has seen a 12.5% increase in applications this year compared to last year in Colorado. LEAP helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter heating costs from November to April.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

Denver “Total Disaster” House Selling for $429K

When it comes to real estate, we've shown you a lot of amazing homes. From unique and one of a kind to luxury, and even some not-so-desirable homes. Remember the Colorado Springs home that was dubbed the "Slice of Hell" house?. That Colorado Springs home was bad. Really bad. However,...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy