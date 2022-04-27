ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'90s hip-hop stars planning Glendale summer concert

The 1990s return with a huge concert coming to Glendale later this year.

The “I Love The ’90s Tour” will bring ’90s hip-hop stars Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Coolio, Tone Loc, and Young MC to Camelback Ranch-Glendale for a show beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.

The event will mark the first standalone concert at Camelback Ranch-Glendale, 10710 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix, which recently which wrapped its 14th season as spring training home of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. Listen for chart-topping hits like “Ice, Ice Baby,” “Funky Cold Medina,” “It Takes Two,” “Gangsta’s Paradise” and many more.

“We’re proud to bring the ‘I Love the ’90s Tour’ to Camelback Ranch-Glendale,” CR-G President and General Manager Matt Slatus shared in a statement. “Our venue already hosts two of Major League Baseball’s best in the White Sox and Dodgers and many amateur baseball tournaments and showcases so we could not be more thrilled to showcase our stadium to music fans from around the Valley. This concert at Camelback Ranch-Glendale represents the first of so much more to come to the West Valley’s preeminent entertainment venue.”

Camelback Ranch has hosted many non-baseball events since opening in 2009, including mixed martial arts, corporate meetings, endurance runs, holiday events, commercial shoots, proms and trade shows. CR-G also hosted ESPN for a pre-game party/event prior to Super Bowl XLIX at nearby State Farm Stadium.

Tickets for “I Love The ’90s Tour” are available starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, or to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 28. Visit CamelbackRanchBaseball.com or call 623-302-5099.

brace yourselves for the shootings and fights. everyone should stay away from that area that day. they'll need to have lots of police on standby.

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

