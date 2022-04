A character actor from the 1976 film “Grease” has been arrested after Maryland authorities say he forced his way into a local nursing home. Eddie Deezen, 65, was arrested on Friday for pushing his way into an Allegheny County residence facility and refusing to leave, according to a statement from the Maryland State Police e-mailed to Oxygen.com. As first reported by TMZ, the North Bel Air Drive property Deezen is accused of trying to break into is a privately-owned nursing home.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO