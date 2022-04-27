ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lainey Gerber
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. ( KSNT ) – NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down from his role.

NCAA Board of Governors chair John J. DeGioia announced the decision was a mutual agreement. Emmert will continue to serve in his role until a new president is in place or until June 30, 2023.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

The NCAA remains the biggest governing body in college athletics, but it has been under sharp criticism for years as too heavyhanded and even out of date with Emmert serving as the prime target.

“With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president,” DeGioia said. “It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption.”

The announcement comes one year after the board approved a contract extension for Emmert that ran through 2025. His yearly salary was nearly $3 million.

Emmert led the University of Washington and LSU before becoming president of the NCAA in 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

