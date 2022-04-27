ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Macricostas lecture at WCSU to feature Connecticut philosopher, poet David Capps

By Canaiden Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBURY, CT – As part of Western Connecticut State University’s Macricostas Lecture Series, philosophy professor and poet Dr. David Capps will present “Myth’s Poetic (Re)fracturings: Themes from Antiquity” via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29. Capps, a resident of New Haven, received...

Nature.com

Enslaved people and the birth of epidemiology

Data on disease were mined from the grisly records of the transatlantic trade in people. Mary T. Bassett is the New York state health commissioner, based in Albany, New York. You have full access to this article via your institution. Maladies of Empire: How Colonialism, Slavery, and War Transformed Medicine...
ALBANY, NY
Parents Magazine

The Brooklyn Public Library Is Giving Any Teen in America a Free eCard as Part of Their Books Unbanned Program

Librarians, guardians of the people's freedom to read, have come to the rescue in response to the rise of censorship via book challenges across the country. The Brooklyn Public Library recently announced Books Unbanned, their new program focused on combating censorship and suppression. Through Books Unbanned, anyone in the United States between the ages of 13 and 21 can apply for a free Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) eCard. The BPL database will give teens access to 350,000 ebooks and 200,000 audiobooks, along with numerous online databases.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
FOX 61

Things to do around Connecticut this weekend, April 30 - May 1

CONNECTICUT, USA — The final weekend of April is here! Towns and cities across the state have activities happening this weekend to welcome the beginning of May. From Friday to Sunday, head to the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford for their 39th Annual Fine Art & Flowers event! The event is presented by Friends of the Wadsworth Atheneum. You can celebrate spring at this event featuring arrangements created by florists, garden clubs, and interior designers that are showcased throughout the museum next to the artwork that inspired them. Head here for more information and on ticket prices.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

These Are the Best High Schools in Connecticut, According to New Report

Darien High School tops a list of the Best High Schools in Connecticut, according to a new national ranking of schools by U.S. News & World Report. The yearly list ranks high schools in each state using a number of factors. Those factors include college readiness -- or the proportions...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

RELIGION NOTES April 30-May 8 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services. PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS. Joseph Story Series -- 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays May 4-25, presented by Nebraska Wesleyan University assistant professor the Rev. Jonathon Redding, advanced registration required to addie@firstplymouth.org, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
RELIGION
NewsTimes

Torrington pastor, reenactor to present program in Norwalk

TORRINGTON — The Norwalk Historical Society will present “The Life and Times of William Webb: An African-American Civil War Soldier from Connecticut”, an In person presentation at Mill Hill Historic Park, at 2 p.m. May 21 with Pastor Kevin Johnson of Torrington. Tickets are $5 per person;...
TORRINGTON, CT

