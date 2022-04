The growing use of smart control and monitoring tools in nursing increasingly decouples it from ethical and moral considerations—this is the core thesis of a now internationally published analysis by a researcher at Karl Landsteiner University for Health Sciences in Krems (Austria). The argument, published in Nursing Philosophy, sets out the change in role that digital monitoring and AI-based decision-making processes are bringing about for nurses: Perceiving care recipients as people with individual needs could fall victim to standardized, "smart" decision-making processes. However, involving nursing staff in the development of monitoring technologies or redefining the nursing profession could provide a remedy.

