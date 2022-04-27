ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders 2022 mock draft

By Bill Williamson
silverandblackpride.com
 2 days ago

With the NFL draft starting Thursday, here is my final Las Vegas Raiders' full mock draft, this time with no trades:. No. 86, Phidarian Mathis, defensive tackle, Alabama:. The new Las Vegas brass has a recent history of doing well with Alabama picks and Mathis...

www.silverandblackpride.com

