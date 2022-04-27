ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

19-year-old killed after collision with dump truck in Kilgore

By Sage Sowels
 2 days ago

KILGORE, Texas ( KETK ) – A 19-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday around 9:31 a.m. on U.S. Highway 259, about one and a half miles north of Kilgore.

2 arrested after shooting, police chase in Palestine

Preliminary investigation shows that David L. Fuller, 19, of Sikeston, MO, was traveling north on US-259 in a 2001 Ford Mustang while William D, Glasco, 40, of Kilgore, was traveling south on the same roadway in a 2004 Mack dump truck. According to DPS, Fuller failed to stay in a single lane and for an unknown reason crossed the center line and entered the oncoming southbound lane of US-259.

DPS said that Glasco veered right, attempting to avoid the Mustang, but was unsuccessful and collided with Fuller in the southbound lane.

Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene.

