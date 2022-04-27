ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DaBaby's Lawyers Insist Walmart Shooting Video Supports Self-Defense Claim

By Kyle Eustice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaBaby’s attorneys are speaking out after Rolling Stone published a Walmart surveillance video on Sunday (April 24) that allegedly cast doubt on the rapper’s self-defense claim in the 2018 murder of Jaylin Craig. According to TMZ, lawyers Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg said the clip was reviewed...

