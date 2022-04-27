Everything We Know About Luke Combs’ Upcoming 3rd Studio Album, ‘Growin Up’

We are less than two months away from the release of Luke Combs’ upcoming third studio album, Growin’ Up. While we will undoubtedly learn more about the project in the next eight weeks, here’s everything we do know, including release date, producers, partial tracklist, album art, and more.

Release Date

Luke Combs will release Growin’ Up on June 24. The North Carolina native has been working on the album—albeit sporadically—since dropping his sophomore project, What You See Is What You Get, in November 2019.

“I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now,” says Luke Combs. “It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out.”

Fast Fact: What You See Is What You Get has spent 50 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Shania Twain’s Come On Over (50 weeks) and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (54 weeks) are the only other country albums in the 50-week club.

Producers

Luke co-produced Growin’ Up with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton. If those names sound familiar, they should. Both Chip and Jonathan had co-producing credits on the deluxe version of Luke’s sophomore album. In addition, Jonathan co-penned Luke’s chart-topping hits, “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Cold as You.”

“Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great and I think that the fans are going to love these songs,” says Luke Combs. “I’m just excited to get them out and see what they think.”

Fast Fact: Jonathan Singleton is a songwriting badass. In addition to the aforementioned Combs credits, Singleton co-penned Gary Allan’s “Watching Airplanes,” Tim McGraw’s “Diamond Rings and Old Barstools,” Carly Pearce’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” and more.

Tracks

Luke revealed Growin’ Up will feature 12 tracks. While we don’t have the full track list yet, we know two of the tunes with certainty: current Top 5 single, “Doin’ This,” and new song, “Tomorrow Me.” Of course, Luke has recently shared songs like “Five Leaf Clover” and “The Kind of Love We Make” across his social platforms, but there’s been no official word if those songs will be included on the new album.

Fast Fact: Amazingly, all 12 of Luke’s previous singles have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Currently, “Doin’ This” is No. 4 on the chart.

Album Art

Luke shared the album’s cover art across his social media platforms on April 21. Not only does the album cover include a photo of Luke’s face (well, half of his face), but also it features an artistic rendering of a bar scene.

Fast Fact: All three of Luke’s albums have featured cover “art.” The cover of his debut album depicted Luke in stained-glass mosaic form, while the cover of his sophomore album was an artistic rendering of Luke.