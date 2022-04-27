ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Everything We Know About Luke Combs’ Upcoming 3rd Studio Album, ‘Growin Up’

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGOkw_0fLoQyP500

We are less than two months away from the release of Luke Combs’ upcoming third studio album, Growin’ Up. While we will undoubtedly learn more about the project in the next eight weeks, here’s everything we do know, including release date, producers, partial tracklist, album art, and more.

Release Date

Luke Combs will release Growin’ Up on June 24. The North Carolina native has been working on the album—albeit sporadically—since dropping his sophomore project, What You See Is What You Get, in November 2019.

“I’ve been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now,” says Luke Combs. “It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I’m just really stoked that it’s finally coming out.”

Fast Fact: What You See Is What You Get has spent 50 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Shania Twain’s Come On Over (50 weeks) and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (54 weeks) are the only other country albums in the 50-week club.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YSqaI3IBpo

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Luke Combs – Doin' This (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YSqaI3IBpo)

Producers

Luke co-produced Growin’ Up with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton. If those names sound familiar, they should. Both Chip and Jonathan had co-producing credits on the deluxe version of Luke’s sophomore album. In addition, Jonathan co-penned Luke’s chart-topping hits, “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Cold as You.”

“Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great and I think that the fans are going to love these songs,” says Luke Combs. “I’m just excited to get them out and see what they think.”

Fast Fact: Jonathan Singleton is a songwriting badass. In addition to the aforementioned Combs credits, Singleton co-penned Gary Allan’s “Watching Airplanes,” Tim McGraw’s “Diamond Rings and Old Barstools,” Carly Pearce’s “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” and more.

Tracks

Luke revealed Growin’ Up will feature 12 tracks. While we don’t have the full track list yet, we know two of the tunes with certainty: current Top 5 single, “Doin’ This,” and new song, “Tomorrow Me.” Of course, Luke has recently shared songs like “Five Leaf Clover” and “The Kind of Love We Make” across his social platforms, but there’s been no official word if those songs will be included on the new album.

Fast Fact: Amazingly, all 12 of Luke’s previous singles have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Currently, “Doin’ This” is No. 4 on the chart.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJKFdxq_1mE

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Luke Combs – Tomorrow Me (Official Lyric Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJKFdxq_1mE)

Album Art

Luke shared the album’s cover art across his social media platforms on April 21. Not only does the album cover include a photo of Luke’s face (well, half of his face), but also it features an artistic rendering of a bar scene.

Fast Fact: All three of Luke’s albums have featured cover “art.” The cover of his debut album depicted Luke in stained-glass mosaic form, while the cover of his sophomore album was an artistic rendering of Luke.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Becky G to release new album 'Esquemas' in May

April 20 (UPI) -- Becky G will return with a new album in May. The 25-year-old singer will release her second studio album, Esquemas, on May 13. Becky G shared the album title, release date and cover art Wednesday on Instagram. "ESQUEMAS 5/13 - My album is coming!!!!" she captioned...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Gary Allan
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Shania Twain
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The return of the unstoppable Def Leppard: only in the new issue of Classic Rock

Also in this issue: Taylor Hawkins, Halestorm, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd, Hellacopters, Bill Ward, John Coghlan, Alex Lifeson, Thunder, Shinedown, Monster Magnet and more. In the 301st edition of Classic Rock we’re delighted to welcome the return of Def Leppard. And even more delighted to report that they’re back with a bang. As you’ll read in our exclusive feature, we sat down with the quintet to discover how they got the bit back between their teeth and why they are hungrier than ever. Welcome back, fellas.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Album#Cover Art#Covid#Javascript
Ultimate Classic Rock

Robert Trujillo Will Put Kirk Hammett’s EP Through Vinyl Ceremony

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo revealed the ceremony he puts every new vinyl record through, and said he couldn’t wait to do it with bandmate Kirk Hammett’s solo EP. Portals was just released in association with Record Store Day. To mark the event’s 15th anniversary, Trujillo and Hammett shared their passion for the format in a panel talk moderated by Variety.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Nick Zinner to Release Studio Version of His ’41 Strings’ Orchestral Project

Click here to read the full article. Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner will finally release a formal studio recording of his orchestral song cycle, 41 Strings, which was first commissioned for a special Earth Day event in 2011. 41 Strings comprises four movements, each corresponding to a respective season. The project blends classical and rock elements as the recording of “Fall” captures, its swooning strings getting a jolt from a steady marching snare and then later the restless buzz of an electric guitar. Including its 2011 debut, Zinner has performed 41 Strings just four times, because the production is such an...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Future Unveils the Title and Cover Art for His Ninth Studio Album

After announcing the release date for his forthcoming ninth studio album earlier this month, Future on Monday took to social media to finally reveal the project’s official cover art and title. “Album Title: I NEVER LIKED YOU,” he wrote on Instagram under the official artwork, which sees the chart-topping...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Aaron Watson Announces Official Release Date For Upcoming Album, ‘Wanted Man’

Last fall, Texas country star Aaron Watson joined the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast, and announced plans his new album, Unwanted Man, in the works. He was coming off his January 2021 album American Soul, and admitted that he was ready to put more stuff out for the fans, but he was gonna make sure he put out something both him and his fans would be proud of: “I want to make the music that I am proud of and has no chains […] The post Aaron Watson Announces Official Release Date For Upcoming Album, ‘Wanted Man’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lyric Video
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NME

The Black Keys release latest single ‘It Ain’t Over’ from upcoming album ‘Dropout Boogie’

The Black Keys have unveiled the latest single from their upcoming 11th studio album ‘Dropout Boogie’, the slow-burning ‘It Ain’t Over’. Released on on April 27, the track features the writing contributions of Reigning Sound frontman Greg Cartwright, who was previously revealed as a collaborator on the album alongside Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top and former Kings Of Leon co-writer and producer Angelo Petraglia.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Luke Combs to Keep Ticket Prices ‘Same as They Were Before the Pandemic’ for ‘Middle of Somewhere’ Tour

Luke Combs recently announced his Middle of Somewhere Tour via Twitter, and included tour dates and supporting acts. He’s traveling all across the U.S. this fall and winter, closing out the year with an incredible show. What’s important, is he also claimed that, while prices are rising all over the world, the one thing he could control was the prices of his concert tickets. Prices are going to be the same as they were pre-pandemic, said Combs. Score one for fans.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr. Drops New Single After Honoring Late Wife Mary Jane Thomas

Yesterday, Hank Jr.’s Instagram page was a little busier than usual. First, we learned that Tennessean was premiering a new single from Hank Williams Jr.’s new album Rich White Honky Blues. Then, we saw Bochephus pay tribute to his late wife Mary Jane Thomas with a sweet throwback photo from the day they met. Today, the country icon released the second single from his upcoming album. “Georgia Women” is now available on all streaming services.
CELEBRITIES
NME

AB6IX to return with fifth mini-album ‘A To B’ in May

AB6IX are gearing up to release new music next month. On April 27 (12am KST), the quartet shared on social media a teaser poster for their forthcoming mini-album titled ‘A To B’. It is slated for release on May 18, 6pm KST, though additional details – such as a tracklist and the leading track’s title – are expected to be revealed in the following days.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Proves Authenticity Still Matters During Sold-Out Nashville-Area Show

If Miranda Lambert is anything, she’s an original. An authentic country star. The whole package. Write, sing, play guitar, perform . . . but also she connects with her fans in a way I’ve only seen a few big-name contemporary country artists, namely Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, and Kacey Musgraves. I know, you’ll say there are others (everyone staunchly defends their fandom), but I’ve been covering this country beat for more than a decade. So I’ve been watching—in person. Miranda’s concerts aren’t about the spectacle of production, as much as they are about the spectacle of music. This isn’t a nostalgia tour. This is a real-time affair. Case in point: Miranda’s show at FirstBank Amphitheater on April 28 in Franklin, Tenn. (about 25 miles south of Nashville).
FRANKLIN, TN
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church To Release Fan Club Exclusive ‘&’ Album To The General Public

Nearly a year ago, Eric Church debuted one of the most ambitious and comprehensive projects of his entire career, Heart & Soul. The record was a groundbreaking one for Chief, as every single song was recorded during a month-long stay up in the mountains. Writing in the mornings and recorded by night, Eric and company emerged from that retreat with a triple album ready to go. Titled Heart & Soul, the “&” part of the record was a fan club exclusive, […] The post Eric Church To Release Fan Club Exclusive ‘&’ Album To The General Public first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

442K+
Followers
48K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy