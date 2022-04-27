ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pictured: Blind man who fell off London platform edge before he was struck by train - as inquest hears rescue efforts were delayed due to confusion over whether tracks were live

By Jamie Phillips For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The rescue of a blind man who fell off a London platform edge before he was struck by a train was delayed due to confusion over whether power to the tracks was off - as emergency services stood trackside unable to treat him.

Cleveland Gervais, 53, was hit by a train when he fell off the platform edge at Eden Park station in south east London at around 7pm on February 26, 2020.

He was still alive when emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after, but paramedics were unable to provide any clinical care for more than ten 'crucial' minutes as they were left awaiting confirmation that power to the tracks had been switched off.

By the time Mr Gervais was extricated from underneath the third carriage of the train and onto a stretcher at 7.28pm, he had suffered cardiac arrest and died.

His inquest has heard how the power had actually been turned off at 16 minutes earlier, but this vital information was not relayed to Mr Gallon.

Mr Gervais, a volunteer counsellor, was registered blind but regularly used public transport and had earlier that day spent the afternoon having lunch with friends.

The third day of an inquest into his death at South London Coroner's Court heard evidence from London Fire Brigade (LFB) officers who attended the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwLsm_0fLoQs6j00
Cleveland Gervais, 53, was hit by a train when he fell off the platform edge at Eden Park station in south east London at around 7pm on February 26, 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZbT2T_0fLoQs6j00
Rescue efforts were delayed for 16 minutes due to confusion among emergency service crews over whether power to the tracks had been switched off 

The court heard that LFB followed a 'lack of clarity' from other emergency services when attempting to rescue Mr Gervais.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 7.16pm and received information from their control room en route that power to the tracks had been 'isolated'.

Sub officer Sophie Wilcocks said: 'That information from control would have been part of my information gathering process.

‘I would seek to get to the scene of the incident and take in a wider situational report by information gathering from London Ambulance Service (LAS) emergency crews and any witnesses on the scene and to decide whether it was safe.

‘I would not commit crews to the track on the basis of that information from control because of the lack of detail in it in terms of isolation between two points or whether it is on one track and not another track.

‘I made initial contact with the LAS crews and British Transport Police (BTP) - both parties who said they had not had confirmation that power was isolated.’

Ms Wilcocks said she was unable to get confirmation from a Rail Incident Officer or 'competent person' and so made the decision for firefighters not to access the tracks due to risk of electrocution.

She added: 'The information I had from control was thrown into doubt once I communicated with staff from LAS and BTP which then caused me to want to clarify that information.'

The firefighter said she wanted to confirm which area of the track had been isolated and wished to have 'a named person' to put against information that power had been turned off - as is now LFB policy.

But when a colleague radioed back to control to ask for the name of the person who had provided the information, none could be provided.

Instead, a Rail Incident Officer arrived at the scene with specialist equipment to confirm that power had been turned off.

The court heard yesterday that Mr Gervais was still breathing upon the arrival of emergency services and had been speaking to a member of the public following the incident.

But paramedics, firefighters and police officers were left waiting trackside after arriving at the scene because they had to wait for confirmation before they could treat him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11TxPl_0fLoQs6j00
Mr Gervais was still breathing when emergency services arrived at the scene, but paramedics, firefighters and police officers all stood trackside awaiting confirmation that they could access the tracks to rescue him 

Jude Bunting QC, representing Mr Gervais' family, told the court that LFB policy stated that crews could descend onto tracks with less rigorous checks if there was a ‘threat to life’.

He added: '‘We know now that the power was turned off at 7.07pm. It was made clear to the driver.

‘It was made clear to…the 999 caller who told the LAS three times that the power was off.’

Mr Bunting also referred to the incident log which recorded a conversation between the Network Rail and LFB control rooms, in which it was confirmed that ‘power had been turned off on both the up and down lines’.

He said: 'All the boxes have been ticked. All the confirmation is there. It couldn’t be more clear, could it?

‘You arrived on the scene, you had all the information you needed to commit LFB [crew] onto the track.’

Ms Wilcocks agreed, but when it was suggested she had no reason to doubt that information, she said she only had part of the details needed once she was on the scene.

She added: 'I felt I didn’t have sufficient confidence without going to clarify the information I had heard.

‘If you get conflicting information when you get there it is not always the right decision to overrule.’

Ms Wilcocks also denied an accusation that she 'chose to follow a lack of clarity from other emergency services'

The court heard that it took 12 minutes from the moment LFB arrived at the station to receive confirmation.

‘Do you agree you arrived with information you needed...that 12 minutes was 12 minutes you lost due to your indecision?’ Mr Bunting asked.

Ms Wilcocks replied: ‘I would never arrive at any incident presuming to believe that I had all the information I needed to [make] a safe plan of action.

‘I would take the information I received on route together with the information I gathered from the scene. I would weigh that up before making a decision.’

She also did not agree that the delays was 'avoidable'.

Mr Gervais regularly used public transport but was blind with light sensitivity only in his right eye and reduced acuity and tunnel vision in his left eye.

The inquest is also expected to probe whether his life may have been saved if 'safer paving' had been in place to warn of the platform edge.

The inquest continues.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Hero neighbours describe how pregnant mother screamed for help to rescue her children, three and five, from burning home - as man, 24, is arrested on suspicion of arson

Three heroes have described how a pregnant mother desperately screamed for help to save her two children from a burning house. A five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl were rescued from the fire in Preston, Lancashire, on Friday night but remain in hospital in a critical condition. Neighbours Hayden Wolstencroft...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East London#Inquest#London Ambulance Service#Accident#London Fire Brigade#Lfb
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'Come on Mum, trust me': Elderly woman, 81, sues her son and daughter-in-law for $600,000 alleging they raided her bank account to build a house once she was put into a nursing home

An 81-year-old mother is suing her son and daughter-in-law for more than half-a-million dollars after accusing them of using her money to build a home. Gold Coast woman Thea Uthmann is demanding her son Ferdinand, 57, and his wife Kellie, 54, pay her $623,676.01 in damages, interest and legal costs.
LAW
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Pictured: British diver, 46, and his son, 14, missing off Malaysia as rescuers find Norwegian member of their group alive 30 miles from where they vanished

Rescuers are still searching for a 46-year-old British man and his 14-year-old son after they went missing while diving off the coast of south east Malaysia. Norwegian woman Kristine Grodem, 35, was today rescued alive after going missing when a group of four went diving off the tiny island of Pulau Tokong Sanggol, nine miles from the coast.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

347K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy