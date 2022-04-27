ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Area news in brief for April 28

 2 days ago

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY – Louisville Church of Christ, 1520 California Ave. NE, plans a free clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Event is open to anyone in need, and clothing for men, women and children will be available. The church also is a distributor for the Stark County Diaper Bank. If you need diapers, formula or adult incontinence items, visit the church's Clothes Closet hours, or call 330-875-1673 for a private appointment. Enter the second building, doors on the left.

ALLIANCE PLANNING – Alliance City Planning Commission plans a public hearing at 4:33 p.m. May 18 at Alliance Area Senior Center, 602 W. Vine St. Purpose of the meeting is to discuss a request for a conditional use permit for an outdoor sales area at Grove TV, Appliance and Mattress at 305 E. State St.

ALLIANCE PRESERVATION – City of Alliance Historical Preservation Committee will meet at 10 a.m. June 24 in the 2nd floor conference room at the City Administration Building, 504 E. Main St.

SKIN SCREENING – Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital has announced a free skin cancer screening event from 6 to 8 p.m. May 16 at Cleveland Clinic Urgent and Outpatient Care at 6200 Whipple Ave. NW in North Canton. Event is for patients with a specific area of concern, and will not be a full body exam. It is for patients who are currently not under a dermatologist's care. Appointments are required by calling 330-489-1333.

KNOX TRUSTEES – Knox Township Trustees plan a regular meeting at 7 p.m. May 3 at 2895 Knox School Road. Trustees will convene at 6:45 p.m. for review of bills.

