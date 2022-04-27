ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Sports Awards winners include KC Current ownership team, KU Jayhawks hoops

By Jeff Rosen
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

The winners of this year’s Kansas City Sports Awards were announced Wednesday morning, with recipients hailing from the KC Current, two regional Division I sports programs, the KC Monarchs and The Kansas City Star.

For the 49th year, the Kansas City Sports Awards — presented by KC-based global architecture firm Populous and the Kansas City Sports Commission — honor the top achievements in sports across the Kansas City area.

This year’s winners will be recognized at the annual Kansas City Sports Awards Banquet on Thursday, June 9 at the Muelbach Tower of the Kansas City Marriott Downtown. A reception at 5:30 p.m. precedes the dinner and awards program, which starts at 7 p.m. Tables are available exclusively for sponsors .

“Each year, I’m amazed at the amount of talent, leadership and success of our local sporting community,” said Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and the Visit KC organization. “Sports continue to move Kansas City forward when it comes to economic impact, opportunity and inclusion.”

Here are the 2022 honorees:

McCownGordon Construction Executives of the Year: Angie Long and Chris Long and Brittany Mahomes, Kansas City Current ownership group . The team behind the women’s pro soccer team that within the past year (its first full year of operation in the National Women’s Soccer League) has proceeded with plans to construct a new purpose-built stadium and separate training facility on either side of the Missouri River while undergoing a re-brand built around the club’s new/permanent name.

Spire Community Champion: Brenda VanLengen, an Emmy Award-winning ESPN broadcaster/analyst for women’s college basketball, former Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach and former director of the 1998 NCAA Women’s Final Four.

Burns & McDonnell Coach of the Year: Joe Calfapietra led the Kansas City Monarchs to a franchise record for victories and the clubs’ third league championship last season (they beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on a three-game sweet in the finals). Calfapietra was previously also selected as the 2021 American Association Manager of the Year.

Polsinelli Sportsmen of the Year: The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team . KU stormed through the NCAA Tournament this year, earlier this month winning the NCAA national championship with a 72-69 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Children’s Mercy Sports Medicine Center Sportswoman of the Year: Ayoka Lee, Kansas State Wildcats women’s basketball team . The 6-foot-6 center from Minnesota was selected All-Big 12 first-team after averaging 22 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Wildcats in her junior season. She announced in January that she will return to Manhattan for her senior season in 2022-23.

T-Mobile Professional Achievement Award: Vahe Gregorian, sports columnist, The Kansas City Star . Honored for his sports coverage and commentary across the region, especially in Kansas City, Gregorian has been with The Star since 2013. He’s covered Super Bowls, World Series and 10 Olympic Games. He holds an English degree from Penn and master’s from Mizzou.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Would’ve Taken Kansas Job: Fans React

Given the current standing of each respective program, it’s hard to imagine Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wanting anything to do with the Kansas Jayhawks. But according to a new report from Jayson Jenks and Rustin Dodd of The Athletic, there was once a time when Harbaugh would’ve jumped at the opportunity to become head coach in Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Kansas looks to use taxes on sports bets to attract Chiefs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators were close Wednesday to approving a measure authorizing sports betting that would dedicate most of the state’s revenues from it to efforts to lure the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area. Lawmakers expected to give...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
College Basketball
Local
Missouri College Basketball
State
Minnesota State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly improved their depth behind superstar QB Patrick Mahomes. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Chiefs have signed reserve quarterback Anthony Gordon ahead of the 2022 season. Gordon was a standout player for the Washington State Cougars during his time in Pullman. Through...
KANSAS CITY, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kaia Harris, New Kansas City Chiefs Recruit, George Karlaftis’ Girlfriend

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis fulfilled his dream to become a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs signed the Greek athlete who also brings a new WAG to the franchise. Kaia Harris is George Karlaftis’ girlfriend and motivation, and together, they are #RelationshipGoals. Harris has an athletic background, too, and she’s overcome a lot to keep playing. Karlaftis even credits her as his inspiration to achieve his pro-football dreams. We reveal more of their story in this Kaia Harris wiki.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Sports#Sports Medicine#Kansas Jayhawks#Ku Jayhawks#The Kc Current#Division#Kansas City Current
FanSided

Drake London talks about ‘great’ meeting with KC Chiefs

Given that the Kansas City Chiefs traded away their best wide receiver this offseason in the surprise blockbuster that sent Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, it’s not a surprise that the team has been circling back to some of the upcoming draft’s better wideouts with pre-draft visits in recent weeks. One such visit was spent with Drake London of the University of Southern California.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Former College Football Star Has Died At 65

Former Cal defensive lineman Ralph DeLoach passed away last Thursday. He was 65 years old. DeLoach’s family announced this unfortunate news on his Facebook page. “As we all know Ralph was very passionate about his views on social justice and his pursuit of happiness,” his siblings wrote, via Cal Sports Report. “He will be truly loved, forever missed, but never forgotten.”
NFL
KAKE TV

Here are the top 10 high schools in Kansas, according to US News

U.S. News is out with its list of the best high schools in Kansas and across the nation. The rankings include data from nearly 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Kansas rankings:. 1) Sumner Academy KC. 2) Blue Valley North. 3) Shawnee Mission...
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
706
Followers
300
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy