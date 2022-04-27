Bus Driver Shortage Means New Start Times in Some Pinellas Schools

The Pinellas County school district is the latest to change the start times for some of its schools because of a bus driver shortage. Board member Laura Hine says it's a necessary step. "Every day, we start school in this county without enough drivers," Hine said. "We start school with people not knowing when their children are going to get picked up, or when they're going to get home."

Most schools affected will start later, ranging from 15 minutes to 70 minutes. The new start times will take effect this fall.

Elementary schools that will start 15 minutes later (8:15 to 8:30 am. Dismissal 3:15 pm)

Campbell Park

Fairmount Park

Gulfport Montessori

Lakewood

Maximo

Melrose

Sandy Lane

1 hour and 10 minutes later (7:35 am to 8:45 am. Dismissal 1:45 pm to 2:55 pm)

Azalea

Sawgrass Lake

30 minutes later

James B. Sanderlin K-8 (8:55 am to 9:25 am. Dismissal 3:05 pm to 3:35 pm)

Perkins Elementary (8:45 am to 9:15 am. Dismissal 2:55 pm to 3:25 pm)

25 minutes *earlier*

Clearwater Intermediate 9:40 am to 9:15 am. Dismissal 4:10 pm to 3:45 pm

photo: Getty Images