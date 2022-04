Well, it's official: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's unborn child is already exponentially cooler than all of us — not that we expected anything less. According to HipHollywood, the first-time parents-to-be reportedly hosted a baby shower in honor of Rihanna's pregnancy and upcoming birth last Friday. While many of the event's details remained private (those on the star-studded guest list weren't allowed to record video or take photos during the event), pictures of the custom T-shirt party favors that surfaced on Twitter revealed the lavish party's on-brand theme: Rave Shower.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO