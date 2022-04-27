ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas family finds rattlesnake in couch they were sitting on for 10 minutes

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjZJ4_0fLoONgc00
A North Texas family found a rattlesnake coiled on their couch that they were sitting on just 10 minutes prior, according to a report from a Dallas area news station.  (Tais Policanti/Getty Images)

A North Texas family found something that wasn't their remote on their couch while watching the Dallas Mavericks play against the Utah Jazz in the NBA Playoffs last week. The family found a rattling rattlesnake on their couch that they just sat on 10 minutes prior, according to a report from a Dallas area news station .

WFAA reported the family got up from their outdoor couch for just a moment to eat some pizza. When they returned, a rattlesnake was starring and rattling back at them. Jacob Gamble, from Decatur, shared a video of the encounter in a private Facebook group, showing how the venomous snake claimed their couch during the NBA game.

"Do not get close to that thing!" Gamble's daughter can be heard saying to him in the video as the snake rattled its tail upon his approach. "Oh my God, dad! Stop!"

Gamble told WFAA that he and his family have never had an experience like that in the three years they've lived in Decatur, which is northwest of Fort Worth. He said they were in his family's open back patio area when his daughter came home at around 8:30 p.m. after picking up pizza from a local spot called Joe's Pizza & Pasta.

According to Gamble, he told the news station he shot and killed the venomous snake before disposing of its body later in the night.

Read more from Priscilla

- My search for San Antonio's secret reading nook at Bamberger Park

- Purrsona anime, pop culture art gallery opens this weekend in San Antonio

- 'Do not touch': Rare man-o'-war-eating species washing ashore on Texas coast

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Decatur, TX
San Antonio, TX
Sports
San Antonio, TX
Pets & Animals
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#North Texas#Nba Playoffs#The Utah Jazz#Wfaa#Nba#Joe S Pizza Pasta
B93

Five Reasons NOT To Move To Texas

I could probably name 10 reasons off the top of my head why you should move to Texas. Having been born and raised here, I am obviously biased but I love it here. I wouldn't think there would be anything about living in our Lone Star state, but those not familiar with the second-largest state in the country might beg to differ. Including this guy. I came across his YouTube video where he lists reasons why you would not want to move here.
TEXAS STATE
Bloomberg

Fracking Boom Turns Texas Into the

Earthquake Capital of the U.S. A state not known for earthquakes has been hit so hard, it's even poised to overtake California and Alaska. Earthquakes were never anything people in West Texas thought much about. Years would pass in between tremors that anybody felt. Even after the shale revolution arrived in force a decade ago and oil crews started drilling frantically in the region’s vast Permian Basin, there seemed to be no impact on the land.
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Hospital workers in Texas rescue baby raccoons next to storm drain

April 25 (UPI) -- Workers at a Texas hospital came to the rescue of six baby raccoons believed to have been washed out of a storm drain by recent rains. AdventHealth Central Texas said staff at the Killeen hospital were alerted to the baby raccoons located just a few feet away from a storm drain outside the hospital Monday morning.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
KXAN

First photos released of Texas Marine vet Trevor Reed back in US

Rep. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, posted four pictures on Twitter of him meeting with Reed at what appears to be the tarmac of an airport, though the exact location is not known at this time. The photos show the 30-year-old Texas native wearing a mask while standing next to the Congressman as well as his family members.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
5K+
Followers
921
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy