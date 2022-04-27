Texas family finds rattlesnake in couch they were sitting on for 10 minutes

A North Texas family found a rattlesnake coiled on their couch that they were sitting on just 10 minutes prior, according to a report from a Dallas area news station. (Tais Policanti/Getty Images)

A North Texas family found something that wasn't their remote on their couch while watching the Dallas Mavericks play against the Utah Jazz in the NBA Playoffs last week. The family found a rattling rattlesnake on their couch that they just sat on 10 minutes prior, according to a report from a Dallas area news station .

WFAA reported the family got up from their outdoor couch for just a moment to eat some pizza. When they returned, a rattlesnake was starring and rattling back at them. Jacob Gamble, from Decatur, shared a video of the encounter in a private Facebook group, showing how the venomous snake claimed their couch during the NBA game.

"Do not get close to that thing!" Gamble's daughter can be heard saying to him in the video as the snake rattled its tail upon his approach. "Oh my God, dad! Stop!"

Gamble told WFAA that he and his family have never had an experience like that in the three years they've lived in Decatur, which is northwest of Fort Worth. He said they were in his family's open back patio area when his daughter came home at around 8:30 p.m. after picking up pizza from a local spot called Joe's Pizza & Pasta.

According to Gamble, he told the news station he shot and killed the venomous snake before disposing of its body later in the night.

