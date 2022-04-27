St. Pete's Hideaway Cafe stages anniversary and final concert on Saturday

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view while the weather is still lovely.Why it matters: Whether you want to impress out-of-towners or find the perfect date spot, a good rooftop bar is a must.1. M.BirdDetails: A deco-inspired tropical lounge perched atop historic Armature Works.Must-try cocktail: The Out of Towner with Tromba Blanco, pineapple, lime, cucumber water and seltzer.Go when: You want to loosen up your colleagues for after-work happy hour.Address: 1903 Market St., Tampa Cheers. Photo courtesy of M.Bird2. Santo's Drinkeria RooftopDetails: An indoor-outdoor spot where you can sample Sicilian street fare and sip refreshing cocktails.Must-try...

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO