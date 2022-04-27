ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete's Hideaway Cafe stages anniversary and final concert on Saturday

By Ray Roa
cltampa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive months ago, John Kelly was unsure about how many days Hideaway Cafe—his beloved St. Petersburg listening room—had left on Central Ave. He finally has an answer. Saturday is both...

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Tampa Bay

3 must-try rooftop bars in Tampa Bay

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view while the weather is still lovely.Why it matters: Whether you want to impress out-of-towners or find the perfect date spot, a good rooftop bar is a must.1. M.BirdDetails: A deco-inspired tropical lounge perched atop historic Armature Works.Must-try cocktail: The Out of Towner with Tromba Blanco, pineapple, lime, cucumber water and seltzer.Go when: You want to loosen up your colleagues for after-work happy hour.Address: 1903 Market St., Tampa Cheers. Photo courtesy of M.Bird2. Santo's Drinkeria RooftopDetails: An indoor-outdoor spot where you can sample Sicilian street fare and sip refreshing cocktails.Must-try...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Literary-themed drag shows in St. Petersburg strike chord over recent LGBTQ issues

For Wordier Than Thou, a St. Petersburg-based literary arts organization, recent events in the news are resonating as they prepare to host two literary-themed drag shows. A hot topic in the Florida Legislature was the measure that was dubbed the “don’t say gay” bill by opponents and the “parental rights in education” bill by Republican backers. It has sparked concerns that books that feature LGBTQ characters will be banned or challenged.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Purple jacaranda trees fill Tampa Bay’s landscape this time of year

One of the most eye-catching signs of spring in the Tampa Bay area is the gorgeous pops of purple and light blue as jacaranda trees bloom in late April and May. Thanks to a fairly warm winter they started blooming early, which can make some trees appear a bit thin since they aren’t blooming all at once, according to the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
TAMPA, FL
