Elisabeth Moss And Jimmy Fallon Have 1 Word For Yankees Fan's Viral Hot Dog Hack

By Ron Dicker
 2 days ago

Jimmy Fallon and actor Elisabeth Moss taste-tested a Yankee fan’s viral hot dog maneuver on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

After the host playfully chided his guest for preferring ketchup on her hot dog at baseball games, Fallon segued to a recent clip of a Yankees fan dunking his dog into beer before each bite.

The culinary shocker earned detractors and fans on social media. But “The Handmaid’s Tale” star and Fallon were in full agreement on the taste after trying it.

“No!” they both said.

That fan wasn’t the first to go viral for odd dipping proclivities. A woman came out with a music video about earning internet fame for dunking chicken tenders into her soda at the 2018 U.S. Open.

That also made it to a talk show .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

