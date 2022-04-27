ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, NY

Celebrating National Poetry Month: Creative Writing Professors Share Their Favorite Poems

By Choya Randolph, MFA '18
adelphi.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of National Poetry Month, alumni of Adelphi's MFA in Creative Writing program were asked to share excerpts of their favorite poems and what they mean to them. Every April, people around the country read, write and appreciate poetry for National Poetry Month, an event established in 1996 by the...

www.adelphi.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

8 Novels in Verse by Authors of Color to Read for National Poetry Month

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Novels in verse are a hybrid of poetry and traditional prose fiction that provide readers with a different spin on their favorite genres and themes. And today, there's a whole new generation of writers utilizing the style and tackling subjects that are important to our current climate, including issues of race, sexuality, and more. So before National Poetry Month comes to a close, here are eight novels in verse by modern authors of color that you should be reading this month (or any month).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden City, NY
City
Inwood, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Garden City, NY
Entertainment
TIME

Here Are the 14 New Books You Should Read in May

No matter how well you think you know yourself, there’s somehow always something more to discover. That’s evident in the most exciting new books coming in May. In Cleyvis Natera’s debut novel, Neruda on the Park , a family reckons with what “home” means to them. In Rachel M. Harper’s The Other Mother , a young pianist seeks out the truth about his origins—despite the ripple effects that will surely play out. And in Adrian McKinty’s taut thriller The Island , a new stepmom tests the limits of how far she’ll go to protect her kids.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Children’s and teens roundup – the best new picture books and novels

Astral phenomena, Greek goddesses, deadly family curses and the best new YA fiction. How to Count to ONE by Caspar Salmon and Matt Hunt (Nosy Crow, £6.99) A sly, interactive picture book that tries, with transparent duplicity, to trick its small readers into counting numbers higher than one. Bold colours, naive images and a strong, sustained shared joke make for a counting book with a delightful difference.
KIDS
rolling out

Independent publisher Janeé Brown drops new book, ‘Pieces of a Woman, Volume 1’

Author Janeé Brown’s latest groundbreaking book, Pieces of a Woman, Volume 1, blossomed beautifully from the most innocuous but engrossing of conversations with a cross-section of dynamic women. This independent book publisher’s new series will illustrate the way women are celebrated, mistreated, glorified, objectified and undervalued with poignant and introspective accounts straight from the mouths of successful women around the world.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Hoffman
Person
Aracelis Girmay
Vogue Magazine

Am I othering my family? Atong Atem opens up about re-imagining family portraits in her first photo book

Melbourne-based, South Sudan-born artist Atong Atem is best known for her bold portraits that often use vivid colors, especially on her subjects’ bodies. The mesmerizing aesthetics of her images hides a virtuous ethnographic interest born out from the desire of giving voice to her community – which has often been the victim of rightwing racism and political hysteria. Within her practice, not only as a photographer but also as a writer, she examines the limits between personal and political, while also establishing her place as a Black female artist in Australia.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy