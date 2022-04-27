31st Miami Herald mock draft: Overall No. 1 & Dolphins’ top pick at 102 — they’re teammates | Opinion

This is the 87th NFL Draft, the 57th for the Miami Dolphins and my 31st annual Miami Herald mock draft. This also is the 49th draft since the Dolphins last won a Super Bowl, so we’re now just one year away from the club’s Golden Slumber anniversary.

The previous two drafts were a Miami smorgasbord, with a combined five first-round and four second-round picks. This one is the opposite. It is a smorgas bore , because the Fins dealt draft capital in trades, much of it to get receiver Tyreek Hill, and so Miami does not select until late in the third round, 102nd overall.

Seven other teams also are without a first-round pick but only one (49ers) picks after the Fins.

This marks the first time since Dave Wannstedt’s 2003 that Miami has not had a first-round pick and the first time since ‘02 with no pick until the third round.

The past five years my mocks have featured 29 bull’s-eyes (exact player to exact team), including seven each of the past two years. That’s pretty good considering our mocking is a guess-bomb cocktail of tarot cards and a Ouija board, not the year-round cottage industry it is for the Mel Kiper Jrs. I did engage in film study in the lead-up to this draft, but the film was “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

Leaving the over-thinking and tortured analysis to others, I simply cross-reference every team’s needs with best available players and let the darts fly. We do one mock draft only. We do not try to predict draft-night trades. And my only guarantee is that, for the 31st straight year, I will correctly get every first-round pick in exact numerical order, 1 through 32.

Miami’s four total draft picks will be the fewest in any one draft in club history. The other three AFC East teams have 25 combined picks including 11 combined selections before the Fins are finally on the clock.

The draft is also lower-watt than usual nationally for the lack of any franchise quarterbacks jockey to be picked No. 1 overall.

OK, now that I’ve ratcheted up the excitement ... let’s mock!

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia — The draft is in Las Vegas. So follow the money. What do the professional investors think? They think Walker is kicking on the last furlough and opening up distance on Aidan Hutchinson, the odds-on fave for No. 1 overall just a week or two ago.

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, DE Michigan — First of eight teams (!) with two first-round picks; Motown will also select 32nd to close round one. A club that forever needs defensive help can’t go wrong with this pick. (Can it?)

3. Houston Texans: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama — First of two Thursday night picks; also choose 13th as the windfall from Deshaun Watson begins. Priority: Help to keep his heir-for-now-at-least, Davis Mills, upright.

4. New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon — We enter the New York, New York phase of the draft, with Jets (fourth and 10th) or Giants (fifth and seventh) holding four of the next seven picks. Planes have two pulsing needs among many and should hit ‘em both in top 10.

5. New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State — NYG also picks seventh. Here, Biggies emphasize help to give Daniel Jones his last best shot, and to give Saquon Barkley a hole bigger than a pin prick to run through.

(*) Super Bonus Draft Fact: The draft will be live from Las Vegas, and, if cities could smile., Las Vegas might find it very funny how things have changed. Not so long ago the NFL distanced itself from gambling even though betting on games always has driven interest (and TV ratings). Now King Sport is in financial bed with DraftKings, Caesars and Fan Duel and has a team in Vegas. The villain is now the partner. Odd bet-fellows indeed.

6. Carolina Panthers: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty — Obvious need but maybe a reach pick in a draft without a consensus franchise arm. Could go for one of the two OTs above if either falls. Meantime, nothing personal, Sam Darnold. Well, it is , but, you know.

7. New York Giants: Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State — [Pick from Bears] Pass rush boost and nice balance to augment help on offense two spots earlier. Anybody trust Giants to nail both picks? (Anybody at all?).

8. Atlanta Falcons: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State — With Marcus Mariota the bridge starter and a legit heir to Matt Ryan needed., Birds may be tempted here to reach for Pitt QB Kenny Pickett.

9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State — [Pick from Broncos] Russell Wilson is gone. Drew Lock is the guy for now. Battle plan: Maybe at least give the kid an extra second in the pocket to think?

10. New York Jets: Drake London, WR, Southern Cal — [Pick from Seahawks] Tua Tagovailoa in Miami has Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Zach Wilson does not. Hellp!

11. Washington Commanders: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame — Not a priority need, but good value in a guy many pegged a top-five pick. (Anybody else already miss the generic splendor of “Washington Football Team?”)

(*) Super Bonus Draft Fact: Dolphins’ annual draft watch party has been downsized from Hard Rock Stadium to a couple of local restaurants Thursday night, with Miami holding no picks in the first or second rounds. So have fun, Dolfans, as you go to a watch party to watch the Dolphins not draft anybody!

12. Minnesota Vikings: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati — Vikes would happily snap up Derek Stingley Jr. if Gardner goes closer to top five as many think. Meantime how can you not love a guy who answers to the nickname “Sauce!?”

13. Houston Texans: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia — [Pick from Browns] And the Deshaun Watson trade keeps on givin’. Texans’ run defense was awful, so this pick fills a figurative and literal hole.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa — A specific priority need to fill, and Ravens target the draft’s most highly rated pure center by a lot.

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, Louisiana State — [Pick from Dolphins] Birds ache for a wideout, but Stingley dropping this far is too good to pass up, and they think they can get their WR a few spots down.

16. New Orleans Saints: Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia — [Pick from Eagles via Colts] Saints could opt for Trevor Penning (see one below), but Dean fills need and was fulcrum of Bulldogs’ awesome defense. N’Awlins also has the 19th pick. Dolphins love two ILBs, Dean and Devin Lloyd, but both will be long gone when Miami picks 102nd overall on Friday.

(*) Super Bonus Draft Fact: Rival Miami sports radio stations 560 The Joe and 790 The Ticket both are expected to devote hours and hours to NFL Draft coverage Thursday night and throughout the weekend as always, apparently unaware that anyone that interested in the draft will be watching it on TV.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa — In the now QB-driven AFC West, a solid move to get added help to aid the ascent of Justin Herbert.

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama — [Pick from Saints] DeVonta Smith last year, now this pick. As with Dolphins and Tua, Philly is either all in on Jalen Hurts or at least giving him every chance.

19. New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State — [Pick from Eagles] See above. If Jameis Winston is the long-term answer post-Drew Brees, you start by taking away his excuses to fail.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh — If Pickett gets past Atlanta at No. 8, he could stay at home as “air apparent” to Ben Roethlsiberger.

21. New England Patriots: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington — Bill Belichick sees Dolphins trade for Hill to pair with Jaylon Waddle. Bill Belichick reacts.

(*) Super Bonus Draft Fact: Since we last spoke, the Browns signed a quarterback accused f sexual impropriety by 22 women, a former Dolphins coach accused the owner of bribing him to intentionally lose, and the Bengals reached the Super Bowl. And I’m not sure which was the most unbelievable.

22. Green Bay Packers: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State — [Pick from Raiders] Pack also select 28th. Gee Bees keep Aaron Rodgers for another year. Here’s the thank-you gift.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas — As the Kyler Murray rumors swirl, Cards take a shot at keeping the QB happy in a WR-rich first round.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah — Another player the Dolphins would have loved, at a position I expect them to target (see below) when they finally pick late in third round.

25. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson — The Tyreek Effect? No shock Patriots and Bills are both fortifying their pass coverage.

26. Tennessee Titans: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College — Titans are stil riding Derrick Henry, and Ryan Tannehill isn’t getting any younger. A smart, strategic need pick.

(*) Super Bonus Draft Fact: The NFL has officially tracked drafts since 1936 but it is believed the first draft dates to 1920. Also notable that year: P rohibition begins, the Spanish Flu ends, the Woodrow Wilson presidency continues, and Tom Brady is born on a goat farm in San Meteo.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia — How dare the Buccaneers not make a selection that does not directly benefit Tom Brady! The nerve! Think he will retire again?

28. Green Bay Packers: Kenyan Green, OG, Texas A&M — Wow, Pack spending both first-round picks to make Aaron Rodgers happy? No way, right?

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State — [Pick from Dolphins via 49ers] First of two in a row for KC. When you lose a weapon as big as Hill, there is little doubt where you’re looking in the first round.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: David Ojabo, OLB, Michigan — Why? Because KC’s defense had a big falloff on pocket pressure last season with the fourth-fewest sacks in the NFL.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue — Cincy is thinking defense all the way. Could go ILB in the unlikelihood Dean or Lloyd fall this far.

32. Detroit Lions: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss — [Pick from Rams] Because Jared Goff is the quarterback, and not even Mrs. Goff believes he is the long-term answer.

102. MIAMI DOLPHINS: CHANNING TINDALL, ILB, Georgia — Hey, why not take a stab, right? Miami could aim here for a right tackle to push disappointing starter Austin Jackson and find a better OL bookend opposite top free agent Terron Armsead. But I’m hunching they go inside linebacker to further fortify what should be a stout defense. The draft’s two top ILBs, Nakobe Dean and Devin Lloyd, will be long gone and it’s a silly fantasy to think Miami might trade way up to get either. Tindall, 6-2 and 230, may fall in Miami’s range and ranked third in tackles for an excellent Bulldogs D. Has the game to challenge Elandon Roberts for playing time alongside Jerome Baker.