Port Huron, MI

Judge denies motion for mistrial in Dustin Tucker's trial

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
 2 days ago

A loved one of a woman who was killed in May 2021 described discovering her charred body in her Port Huron home during Dustin Tucker's jury trial Wednesday morning.

Justin Thomas, the father of Danielle Smith's child, said he arrived at Smith's home on May 29 shortly after 8:15 a.m. to find her front door locked, which was unusual since it was usually unlocked.

He went through the backdoor, which was unlocked, to find smoke in the home and the smoke detectors going off. After searching the upstairs, he found what he thought at first was a burned mannequin in the basement.

"As I got closer and pulled out my phone and shined the light on, I discovered that it was the mother of my child," Thomas said.

Earlier Wednesday morning, St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Dan Damman denied a motion for a mistrial from Tucker's attorney, David Heyboer.

Heyboer said two statements made by St. Clair County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Sparling shifted the burden of proof from the prosecutor to Tucker.

During the course of his opening arguments, Sparling asked the jury to check off elements of first-degree murder as the evidence is presented to see if the prosecution has satisfied it beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sparling also told the jury to listen to the information, which is vital to seeking the truth in the case and rendering a correct verdict and "check it off in (the jury's) heads as they go through."

"To tell the jury, as you start hearing things, to check the elements off in your head, there is no question in my personal opinion that that has shifted the burden of proof to my client," Heyboer said.

Sparling said he never shifted the burden of proof to Tucker or asked the jury to give up their presumption of innocence. He simply asked the jury to remember the evidence presented by the prosecution to help find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

"It was asking for them to have that memory. I wasn't saying that's the verdict form, that's it, go right now, you're done, you're deliberating the case. I didn't ask them to deliberate," Sparling said. "I asked them to absorb this evidence and remember that I have proved it beyond a reasonable doubt."

Damman denied the motion because he said Sparling's comments did not rise to the level of shifting the burden of proof. However, he said he was going to read jury instructions about the presumption of innocence and keeping an open mind to remedy the issue.

The trial was still underway Wednesday morning.

Tucker is accused of killing Smith in her Port Huron home on May 28, 2021.

Tucker is charged with open murder, second-degree arson and unlawful imprisonment.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Smith, 28, was found dead on May 29, 2021, following a fire in a home in the 1800 block of Division Street.

Police later executed a search warrant at a home in Port Huron Township where Tucker lived before his arrest.

The St. Clair County medical examiner ruled the death of homicide, stating Smith most likely died by strangulation.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Judge denies motion for mistrial in Dustin Tucker's trial

