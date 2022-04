WORCESTER (CBS) – A cybersecurity attack on a local hospital sent wait times in the emergency room skyrocketing, with some patients saying they were unable to see a doctor. John Krikorian owns an auto body shop off Franklin Street in Worcester. Last Tuesday, Krikorian said he was working out when he started to feel a pain in his chest. He went home, and by Wednesday morning, he knew he needed to call a doctor. Krikorian had a heart attack five years ago and was concerned something serious might be happening again. “The spasm in my chest wasn’t normal,” said Krikorian. After speaking with his...

