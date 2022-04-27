ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Eastern Idaho State Fair announces 2022 lineup

By Seth Ratliff
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xv6NN_0fLoKC7T00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Eastern Idaho State Fair announced its entire lineup for the 2022 season Wednesday afternoon.

You can watch the announcement below.

Daytime events include the Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing & the National Indian Relay Championship, barrel racing and horse pulling.

The 2022 Grandstand Evening Show lineup Kicks things off on Friday, September 2 with Andy Grammer. Tickets start at $39 per person.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will provide buckets of laughs on the main stage on Thursday, September 8. Tickets start at $49 per person.

Cole Swindell will perform at the Bank of Commerce Grandstand on Friday, September 9. Tickets start at $39.

On Saturday, September 3, kick up your heels with the Bull Riding Championships. Ticket prices start at $17 per adult and $12 per child.

Then the PRCA-sanctioned award-winning Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo returns will be held September 5 - 6. Ticket prices start at $17 per adult and $12 per child.

The Western National Truck & Tractor Pulls feature the best truck and tractor pulling vehicles from across the western U.S. and multiple competition classes on Sunday, September 4. Tickets start at $20** per adult and $12** per child.

Motor Madness will take place on Wednesday, September 7. It will feature safety certified Pro Mini Monster Trucks, Last Kids on Earth Live, Freestyle Motocross Insanity, Snowmobile Freestyle Exhibition and Pro Dirt Drag Racing Championships. Tickets start at $17 per adult and $12 per child.

The September Slam Demolition Derby is coming to the Bank of Commerce Grandstand on Saturday, September 10.  Tickets to this sold-out event start at $25 per person. Demolition Derby Pit Passes will be available online or through the EISF ticket office in Blackfoot for $30, beginning on August 1, 2022.

EISF VIP Members may purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, April 27 - Thursday, April 28. Becoming an EISF VIP is free.To become a VIP, sign up at www.funatthefair.com.

All Grandstand tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 29 @ 10 am.  Avoid the lines by purchasing tickets online at www.funatthefair.com where you can have your tickets delivered straight to your phone or door!  To purchase your tickets in person, you can always call or visit the EISF Ticket Office in Blackfoot at (208) 785-2480, ext. 7.

The post Eastern Idaho State Fair announces 2022 lineup appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, Andy Grammer and Cole Swindell to perform at this year's Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT — Did you know that the Eastern Idaho State Fair celebrates its 120 years of Food, Family, and Fun in 2022? Get ready for some Old Fashioned Fun as we get ready for our biggest event ever. On Wednesday, April 27, EISF manager Brandon Bird announced the Grandstand entertainment at a special Media Day event held in Idaho Falls. In addition to exciting daytime events, including the Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing & the National Indian Relay Championship, barrel racing, and horse pulling, the 2022 Grandstand...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
MIX 106

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
107.9 LITE FM

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho’s Creepiest of All Time

In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982. The case remains unsolved with no suspects in custody.
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Andy Grammer
KOOL 96.5

Earthquake Swarm Rattles Idaho Central Highlands

I used to joke with friends who live in the state’s central highlands. What do you call it when there’s an earthquake in your county? Thursday! Or any day for that matter. That’s how it appears over the last couple of weeks. There has been a swarm of small quakes just west of the Bitterroot Range and north of the Boise Mountains. These aren’t necessarily powerful quakes but can be annoying. I’ve been through a few small to medium quakes in my life and it’s like being on a cruise ship but you don’t rock all day and night as you do on the boat.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Live#Prca#Motor Madness
Post Register

Another storm heading toward Idaho for the weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Drier air will move into the state on Friday. This will bring lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 50's. Lingering moisture will generate a few spotty showers over the mountain regions east of the Treasure Valley, highs will reach the upper 40's. The...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
KOOL 96.5

Why Idahoans May Have a Gambling Problem Compared to Other States

Playing cards, slots, or the lottery are fun for many people. For some gambling isn't their thing, but most people will gamble at least once in their life in some form or fashion. There aren't many casinos in the state of Idaho, but Twin is lucky to be close to Nevada and not too far from Fort Hall in Idaho. For most people gambling is fun and a form of entertainment, but for others, it is a way of life and an addiction they can't satisfy. Do most Idahoans have a gambling issue or do they know when to call it quits?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Glenn Beck Predicts Governor Little will lose Idaho Primary

A national political figure rarely comments about an Idaho Republican Gubernatorial primary. However, the 2022 Republican race for Idaho's top spot has caught the attention of the national media. President Donald Trump has endorsed Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin. Another national conservative political figure, radio talk show host Glenn Beck...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

New TNT “Girls Gone Wild” Documentary Is A Bad Look For Idaho

It's a rare occasion when Idaho finds itself in the National media spotlight. When we do get a shoutout, it's usually because a late-night talk show host makes fun of us. Soon, we'll be spotlighted for the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell case. This most recent Idaho mention comes from the TNT Documentary Series, "Rich and Shameless." The first episode is called "Girls Gone Wild Exposed" and is about the rise and fall of Joe Francis.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy