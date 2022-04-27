Eastern Idaho State Fair announces 2022 lineup

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Eastern Idaho State Fair announced its entire lineup for the 2022 season Wednesday afternoon.

Daytime events include the Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing & the National Indian Relay Championship, barrel racing and horse pulling.

The 2022 Grandstand Evening Show lineup Kicks things off on Friday, September 2 with Andy Grammer. Tickets start at $39 per person.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will provide buckets of laughs on the main stage on Thursday, September 8. Tickets start at $49 per person.

Cole Swindell will perform at the Bank of Commerce Grandstand on Friday, September 9. Tickets start at $39.

On Saturday, September 3, kick up your heels with the Bull Riding Championships. Ticket prices start at $17 per adult and $12 per child.

Then the PRCA-sanctioned award-winning Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo returns will be held September 5 - 6. Ticket prices start at $17 per adult and $12 per child.

The Western National Truck & Tractor Pulls feature the best truck and tractor pulling vehicles from across the western U.S. and multiple competition classes on Sunday, September 4. Tickets start at $20** per adult and $12** per child.

Motor Madness will take place on Wednesday, September 7. It will feature safety certified Pro Mini Monster Trucks, Last Kids on Earth Live, Freestyle Motocross Insanity, Snowmobile Freestyle Exhibition and Pro Dirt Drag Racing Championships. Tickets start at $17 per adult and $12 per child.

The September Slam Demolition Derby is coming to the Bank of Commerce Grandstand on Saturday, September 10. Tickets to this sold-out event start at $25 per person. Demolition Derby Pit Passes will be available online or through the EISF ticket office in Blackfoot for $30, beginning on August 1, 2022.

EISF VIP Members may purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, April 27 - Thursday, April 28. Becoming an EISF VIP is free.To become a VIP, sign up at www.funatthefair.com.

All Grandstand tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 29 @ 10 am. Avoid the lines by purchasing tickets online at www.funatthefair.com where you can have your tickets delivered straight to your phone or door! To purchase your tickets in person, you can always call or visit the EISF Ticket Office in Blackfoot at (208) 785-2480, ext. 7.

