ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Lauren Bernett, James Madison University softball star, dead at 20

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3EvM_0fLoK6uM00

Lauren Bernett, a standout catcher for the James Madison University softball team that reached the semifinals of the 2021 Women’s College World Series, died Monday, the university announced. She was 20.

The university did not provide details about the sophomore’s death, The Washington Post reported. The university provided links to its counseling center and additional resources for those dealing with mental health issues in its news release, according to ESPN.

Update 2:48 p.m. EDT April 27: Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said in a statement Wednesday that Bernett’s death is currently being classified as an apparent suicide, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

An official report from the medical examiner’s office is pending, Hutcheson said.

Original report: The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death, WHSV-TV reported. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson provided no other information, according to the television station. Officials with the Harrisonburg Police Department in Virginia did not respond to a request for comment from the Post.

“Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes,” JMU President Jonathan Alger and Athletic Director Jeff Bourne said in a joint statement on Tuesday. “College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day. We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly.”

The Dukes’ doubleheader against Longwood scheduled for Wednesday was canceled, the WHSV reported. The team is scheduled to return to action with a doubleheader on Saturday against Delaware, according to the Post.

Bernett, a biology major from McDonald, Pennsylvania, was a four-year letter winner at South Fayette High School and graduated in 2020, WPXI-TV reported. She was a key member of the 2021 Dukes’ squad that became the first unseeded program to reach the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series, the Post reported.

JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander, another star from the Dukes’ run at the Women’s College World Series, posted “Love you LB” on social media, adding in another tweet, “You really never know what someone is going through.”

Bernett was named the Colonial Athletic Association player of the week on Monday, the school announced in a news release. She went 7-for-9 with seven RBI, four runs scored and a .788 batting average against Drexel last weekend, including a home run.

Bernett was batting .336 with 33 RBI this year and started 36 of the Dukes’ 43 games, according to the school.

A coach with Bernett’s youth travel squad in Pennsylvania called her “a role model for kids in our organization.”

“Aside from being a great player, she was a fantastic person,” Team Pennsylvania Fastpitch President Richele Hall told the Post by telephone on Tuesday. “She was more than a ballplayer. She would do anything for anyone.”

Kara Sroka, who also coached on the travel squad, told the newspaper in an email that Bernett was “humble, yet fierce between the lines, and the teammate you love to have.”

JMU relief pitcher Alissa Humphrey tweeted, “Mental health matters.”

“Sometimes those who are struggling the most, hide it the best,” Humphrey wrote. “Check in on your people. Tell them you love them. You never know when it’s gonna be your last chance. I miss you. And I’ll continue to share how great of a person, teammate, and friend you were.”

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Beginning July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Bridgewater baseball falls to Washington & Lee in midweek ODAC action

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College baseball team suffered a home loss Wednesday afternoon. The Eagles lost to Washington & Lee, 12-8, at Bridgewater Baseball Field. Jeffrey Snider, Brandan Hartman, and Hunter Clever hit home runs for the Eagles who pounded out 13 hits but committed seven errors in...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Richmond, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Madison, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
WHSV

JMU baseball drops road game at No. 7 Virginia Tech

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team suffered a road loss Wednesday night. The Dukes lost at No. 7 Virginia Tech, 11-8, in Blacksburg. Kyle Novak recorded three hits and drove in four runs for JMU but defensive miscues cost the Dukes. JMU committed three errors and Carson Bell misplayed a ball in right field in the bottom of the eighth inning that allowed the nationally-ranked Hokies to score the go-ahead run.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bourne
Person
James Madison
WDBJ7.com

More than 2,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,699,596 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, April 28, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,019 from the 1,697,577 reported Wednesday, a bigger increase than Wednesday’s 1,680 new cases.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

JMU adds transfer guard from South Dakota State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team added a guard from the transfer portal late Thursday night. Noah Freidel announced on Twitter that he has committed to JMU. Freidel is a transfer from South Dakota State who averaged 14.2 points per game and shot 39.6% from three-point territory while playing in 17 games and making nine starts for the Jackrabbits. SDSU won 30 games and made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament this past season.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Virginia Mercury

One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show

For the second year in a row, Petersburg ranked as the least healthy locality in Virginia while Falls Church took over first place. The rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute, are meant to offer an annual snapshot of more than 90 measures affecting health and […] The post One of Virginia’s poorest cities is also its least healthy, new rankings show appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Madison University#Longwood University#Drexel University#The Washington Post#Espn#Jmu Athletics Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOP

Virginia to get its 1st casino

Virginia is about to get its first casino. The state Lottery Board has voted to grant the first license to Hard Rock Bristol, to run the commonwealth’s maiden effort into this kind of gaming. “The Virginia Lottery has worked diligently for two years to build the appropriate regulatory structure...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Police search for missing Jackson State University last seen in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a missing Jackson State University who was last seen in Richmond. RPD is working with Jackson State University Police Department in Mississippi to find 21-year-old Kamilah N. Fipps. She was reported missing on April 19. Fipps is believed to be heading to...
RICHMOND, VA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
64K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy