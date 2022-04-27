ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

LempsTalkinPack #105: Lemp’s 2022 NFL Draft Preview Extravaganza!

By Jersey Al Bracco
packerstalk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Lempesis is back to preview the 2022 NFL Draft for the Green Bay Packers. And is he ever excited! He goes through each of the Packers scheduled picks...

packerstalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Top Prospect Declined NFL Draft Invitation

The potential No. 1 pick in this year’s draft will not be in Las Vegas to greet Roger Goodell when his name is called. Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker has declined his invitation to the NFL Draft. According to Chip Towers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Walker will hang out...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Vikings fans are furious with trade down in NFL Draft

Minnesota Vikings fans were not happy about the team trading from the No. 12 to the No. 32 spot in the 2022 NFL Draft. Minnesota Vikings fans, much like any fanbase, was looking forward to the first-round of the NFL Draft. The team hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager and Kevin O’Connell as their head coach. For fans wanting to see what the first pick of the new regime would be, they had to wait a bit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Draft Trade Craziness

The 2022 NFL Draft is starting to heat up. Over the past hour, a plethora of blockbuster trades have already been finalized. It all started with the Saints trading a trio of picks to the Commanders so they can select Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave. He should form a nice duo with Michael Thomas.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who was the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick the year you were born?

NFL draft history David Boss-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright David Boss The first pick in the NFL draft has grown in sports infamy over the years, a distinguished title that has been around since 1936. The No. 1 pick in that first draft never played in the NFL, which highlighted the times when playing professional football wasn't exactly lucrative. Who was the top pick the year you were born? Let's take a look...1936 NFL Draft AP Photo Philadelphia Eagles: Jay Berwanger | HB | University of Chicago. 1937 NFL Draft (AP Photo) Philadelphia Eagles: Sam Francis | FB | Nebraska.1938 NFL Draft AP Cleveland Rams:...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
ClutchPoints

2022 NFL Draft Grades For Every 1st-Round Pick

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was a wild, roller coaster ride of trades, surprises and heartfelt moments. Day one of the draft featured a blockbuster trade between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans, another deal between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, and surprises galore from the first 10 picks to the final 10. There were those perceived as winners, such as the New York Giants and Ravens, as well as those who made some puzzling selections, such as the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers. But how did each team really do?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: These 8 teams do not have a first-round pick

Get comfy People look on as workers erect a stage during setup for the NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) All the optimism has finally arrived. It doesn't matter if you just won a title, like the Los Angeles Rams, or you're the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are already on the clock. Everyone has a good feeling about their teams future as the NFL draft unfolds. The 2022 edition is slated to begin on Thursday with the first round. Unfortunately, not everyone is excited just yet. Thanks to previous trades, eight teams do not have a first-round selection...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Extravaganza#American Football#Lempstalkinpack#The Green Bay Packers#Gm#Lempstalkingpack#The Co Hosts#Cheesehead Radio
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Considering Draft-Day Trade

The New Orleans Saints currently own the 16th and 19th picks in this year’s NFL Draft. That could change fairly soon though. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Saints have been working the phones all week to gauge the trade market. They are exploring their options when it comes to moving up and down the draft board.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

The 2 Super Bowl Favorites Heading Into The NFL Draft

All 32 teams will have an opportunity to bolster their rosters throughout the 2022 NFL Draft. Following the three-day affair, pundits will turn their attention from mock drafts to power rankings ahead of the new campaign. While some franchises might find a future cornerstone during the draft, the upcoming rookie...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Fans Were Stunned By 1 NFL Draft Trade Today

Believe it or not, the Minnesota Vikings were willing to make a trade with the Green Bay Packers during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Vikings traded the 34th pick to the Packers for the 53rd and 59th picks in the second round. The Packers then used the 34th pick on North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Ringer

The NFL Draft Entrance Survey

The Ringer’s NFL writers answer questions ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, including first-round sleepers and the perfect pairings. Kevin Clark: In the draft, I value athleticism more than anything else. I look at guys like Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum (who won’t be a first-round pick), or Virginia Tech edge rusher Amaré Barno (4.36-second 40-yard dash, 37-inch vertical jump at 246 pounds) and drool. I know this is really basic, but among the top prospects, I am really fascinated with the top two players in the draft, Aidan Hutchinson and Travon Walker. They really are both special athletes: Hutchinson has one of the best three-cones ever for a guy his size, and Walker has one of the best 40s for a guy his size. I’d select Hutchinson, but Walker’s measurables leave the door wide open to make that a mistake. I legit don’t know. Thank God Trent Baalke’s got this under control.
NFL
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Draft live tracker: Updated order, list of every first round pick

The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Las Vegas with all 32 first round picks. The intrigue entering this draft is higher than usual because there's so much uncertainty. The quarterback class is pretty weak, at least compared to recent years, and there is no clear cut, slam dunk No. 1 overall prospect.
NFL
Boston

Patriots’ selection of Tyquan Thornton surprises analysts, again

"I didn't think Tyquan would go until the fourth round." After trading down before making their pick in the first round, the Patriots traded up for their second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. New England selected Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton with the No. 50 overall pick, moving up...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy