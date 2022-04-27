LempsTalkinPack #105: Lemp’s 2022 NFL Draft Preview Extravaganza!

The Ringer’s NFL writers answer questions ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, including first-round sleepers and the perfect pairings. Kevin Clark: In the draft, I value athleticism more than anything else. I look at guys like Sam Houston State cornerback Zyon McCollum (who won’t be a first-round pick), or Virginia Tech edge rusher Amaré Barno (4.36-second 40-yard dash, 37-inch vertical jump at 246 pounds) and drool. I know this is really basic, but among the top prospects, I am really fascinated with the top two players in the draft, Aidan Hutchinson and Travon Walker. They really are both special athletes: Hutchinson has one of the best three-cones ever for a guy his size, and Walker has one of the best 40s for a guy his size. I’d select Hutchinson, but Walker’s measurables leave the door wide open to make that a mistake. I legit don’t know. Thank God Trent Baalke’s got this under control.

