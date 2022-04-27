Maury County breaks ground on new fire station in Hampshire

The Maury County Fire Department has broken ground on its new fire station in the Hampshire community.

The new Maury County Fire and EMS Station 5 will replace an aging facility located in the heart of the community.

After more than four terms on the commission, the station’s groundbreaking marks the completion of a request Commissioner Linda Whiteside made about 17 years earlier.

“All communities need a good fire station,” Whiteside told The Daily Herald.

"They should start on it any day. We are so proud of it. When we had a fire, we should just call each other, get the firetruck and go. It has taken us a long time."

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new station was held in recent weeks.

Located at 4126 Hampshire Pike, the new station will be built in a 3-acre plot of land located just south of the intersection with Dry Fork Road near the center of the small rural community.

The new facility will cost the county about $1.8 million.

“We are very pleased to move the project forward," said Eric Hileman, chief of the Maury County Fire Department. "With the support of the county commission, the station will provide fire and EMS services at the facility."

The new build will replace an aging smaller station that no longer fills the needs of the department.

"With this new station, we will be able to better serve the community and other areas of the county," Hileman said.

The chief said the new station, like other MCFD facilities across the county, will serve as a gathering point for the community.

"We treat these fire stations as a community-based fire station, and it will be available to host functions for the community," Hileman said. "We want it to be a place that the community can utilize for events and functions as well as housing emergency equipment and personnel.”

Plans for the facility include a wood-framed fire house and a pre-engineered metal building to serve as a four-door bay for the operation's fire engine and resources.

Earlier this year, the Maury County Commission awarded 906 Studio Architects, LLC with a $52,000 contract to draft the architectural plans for the new station that will allow faster responses to the community located in western Maury County.

The two-story firehouse will also include a kitchen, training room, office, laundry room, and storage area. The building's second floor will include two bunk rooms, two baths and additional offices.

The firm previously worked with county government and volunteer fire service in drafting plans for the newly completed Station No. 12 on Carter's Creek Pike near Spring Hill.

Columbia's WES Engineering will provide civil engineering services on the project.

As part of an ongoing expansion effort by the local fire department, the new station will mark the third new location for the volunteer department in the past five years.

“We are humbled by the incredible growth of this county and our department,” said Savannah Maddison, a spokesperson for the Maury County Fire Department in a press release. “This was truly a special day and an exciting preview of the future of the Maury County Fire Department.”

As work begins on the new station, Whiteside said the project is the perfect going-away gift as she will not seek reelection to the board.

“I wasn’t sure I would ever see it happen. I thought that we should do right or not at all. It is going to be expensive, but it was supported by my fellow members on the commission.”

Reach Mike Christen at mchristen@c-dh.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MikeChristenCDH and on Instagram at @michaelmarco. Please consider supporting his work and that of other Daily Herald journalists by subscribing to the publication.